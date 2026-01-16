Turbo Energy Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement

VALENCIA, Spain, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turbo Energy S.A. (Nasdaq: TURB) (“Turbo Energy” or the “Company”), a global provider of AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions, today announced that it received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on January 12, 2026, notifying the Company that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing requirements.

The Notice indicates that, based on the Company’s Form 6-K filed on November 4, 2025, reporting stockholders’ equity of approximately $1.5 million as of June 30, 2025, the Company does not currently meet the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement of $2.5 million for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). In addition, Nasdaq determined that the Company does not meet the alternative continued listing standards relating to market value of listed securities or net income from continuing operations.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has 45 calendar days, or until February 26, 2026, to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice to evidence compliance with the applicable continued listing requirements.

Turbo Energy is actively evaluating available options to regain compliance and intends to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq within the required timeframe. These actions are expected to be aligned with the Company’s broader strategy focused on accelerating revenue growth, strengthening its balance sheet and supporting the execution of its international expansion initiatives.

There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period that may be granted. However, Turbo Energy remains committed to maintaining its Nasdaq listing and to executing initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

About Turbo Energy, S.A.

Founded in 2013, Turbo Energy is a globally recognized pioneer of proprietary solar energy storage technologies and solutions managed through Artificial Intelligence. Turbo Energy’s all-in-one and scalable, modular energy storage systems empower residential, commercial and industrial users across Europe, North America and South America to reduce dependence on traditional energy sources, lower electricity costs, and improve energy reliability. Turbo Energy is a proud subsidiary of publicly traded Umbrella Global Energy, S.A. For more information, please visit www.turbo-e.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control, including the risks described in the Company’s registration statements and annual report under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Turbo Energy, S.A. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Dodi Handy, Director of Communications

Phone: 407-960-4636

Email: dodihandy@turbo-e.com

