NusaTrip Incorporated Announces Waiver of Society Pass Lock-Up Agreement

Jakarta, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NusaTrip Incorporated (Nasdaq: NUTR) (“NusaTrip,” “NUTR,” or the “Company”), a travel ecosystem with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific, today announced that its initial public offering underwriter, Cathay Securities, Inc., has given its consent to grant an early release to Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) from its securities lock-up agreement associated with NusaTrip’s initial public offering.

NusaTrip consummated its initial public offering in August 2025, and pursuant to the underwriting agreement between NusaTrip Incorporated and Cathay Securities, Inc., Society Pass Incorporated agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, grant, lend or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any NusaTrip securities for a period of six months from the date of commencement of sale of NusaTrip’s initial public offering. Cathay Securities has given its consent to grant an early release to Society Pass from this lock-up period, as of January 15th, 2026.

About NusaTrip Incorporated

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is a travel ecosystem with geographical specialization in Southeast Asia (SEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC). NusaTrip is an acquisitions-focused company. Mergers and acquisitions of offline travel agencies play a pivotal role in our growth strategy. We have demonstrated an ability to execute accretive and synergistic acquisitions as well as integrate and fundamentally improve our acquired businesses. We have completed acquisitions of VLeisure and VIT, both travel companies in Vietnam. We will continue to focus on the acquisition of other synergistic companies, and we are currently looking to acquire travel agencies operating in PRC, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and UAE. We aim to bring travelers from the rest of the world to SEA and APAC (inbound travel) and bring travelers from SEA and APAC to the rest world (outbound travel).

We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) in Indonesia to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation. IATA gives OTA’s access to all airline fares and inventories. For being the first IATA-accredited OTA in Indonesia, we have first-hand fares from both full-service and low-cost carriers.

Please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.nusatrip.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent NusaTrip Incorporated’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Among those risks and uncertainties are market conditions, including the trading price and volatility of NusaTrip Incorporated’s common stock and risks relating to NusaTrip Incorporated’s business and the satisfaction of closing conditions in the underwriting agreement related to the offering.

Contact Information:

NusaTrip Incorporated

Anson Neo

Chief Executive Officer

anson.neo@nusatrip.com



Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835 x2

Email: info@skylineccg.com