Innovation Beverage Group Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Annual Shareholder Meeting Noncompliance

SYDNEY, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Beverage Group Ltd (“IBG” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IBG), an innovative developer, manufacturer, and marketer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands, announced today that on January 14, 2026, the Company received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that as it did not hold an annual meeting of shareholders within twelve months of the end of the Company’s fiscal year December 31, 2024, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules 5620(a), 5810(c)(2)(G), and IM-5620.

The notice stated that the Company has 45 calendar days to submit a compliance plan in order to regain compliance and, if accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the fiscal year end to regain compliance.

IBG intends to submit a timely compliance plan and to hold an annual meeting of shareholders by March 31, 2026.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group is a developer, manufacturer, marketer, exporter, and retailer of a growing beverage portfolio of 60 formulations across 13 alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands for which it owns exclusive manufacturing rights. Focused on premium and super premium brands and market categories where it can disrupt age old brands, IBG’s brands include Australian Bitters, BITTERTALES, Drummerboy Spirits, Twisted Shaker, and more. IBG’s most successful brand to date is Australian Bitters, which is a well-established and favored bitters brand in Australia. Established in 2018, IBG’s headquarters, manufacturing and flavor innovation center are located in Sydney, Australia, with a U.S. sales office located in California. For more information visit: https://www.innovationbev.com/

