Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases that impact nearly 10 million people worldwide, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on January 9, 2026, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 155,000 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $6.16, which was the closing price of Annexon’s common stock on January 15, 2026, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

