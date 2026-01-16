Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. Highlights Cascade Aerial Firefighting Bucket Following Anniversary of California Wildfires

Bend, Oregon, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bend, Oregon - January 16, 2026 - -

Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. is drawing renewed attention to its advanced aerial firefighting equipment as the wildland fire community observes the one-year anniversary of the January 2025 Southern California wildfires that burned over 37,000 acres and destroyed thousands of structures. The company's innovative Cascade Aerial Firefighting bucket and other specialized equipment have been featured in industry-leading coverage for their role in supporting helicopter-based fire suppression operations across the western United States.

The Cascade Aerial Firefighting bucket represents a significant advancement in helicopter-based fire suppression technology. The system features multi-drop functionality and stable flight characteristics that reduce pilot workload during critical operations. Its fast dip-fill capability eliminates the need for special techniques, significantly shortening turnaround times between water drops. The bucket's collapsible design simplifies transport and storage while maintaining the durability required for sustained firefighting operations.

The Palisades and Eaton Fires of January 2025 reshaped recovery efforts in the wildland-urban interface, underscoring the critical importance of rapid aerial response capabilities. Kawak Aviation Technologies in Bend, Oregon, has emerged as a key supplier of equipment that enables firefighting agencies to respond more effectively to such devastating events. The company's products, including belly tanks, retractable snorkel systems, and the Cascade bucket series, are currently deployed by major agencies, including LA County Fire and Cal Fire.

"As wildfire threats continue to evolve and intensify across the western United States, our focus remains on providing firefighting agencies with equipment that delivers measurable improvements in response times and operational efficiency," said a spokesperson for Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. "The Cascade bucket's ability to slash refill times while delivering precise, high-flow drops directly translates to faster containment and enhanced safety for both firefighting crews and affected communities."

The Cascade system offers power fill capabilities for shallow water sources, with refill pump options available in both 400Hz and 28VDC configurations. These systems deliver rapid fill rates of 1,100 or 1,600 U.S. gallons per minute, enabling helicopters to maintain continuous operations even when water sources are limited. The bucket's superior drop pattern and electric linear valve actuator provide precise control over water delivery, maximizing effectiveness while minimizing the number of required drops.

Vertical Magazine recently highlighted Kawak's widespread adoption across the aerial firefighting industry, noting that the company's belly tanks and retractable snorkel systems are now standard equipment on many Firehawk platforms for many agencies. This recognition reflects the company's three-decade commitment to developing innovative solutions for the aviation industry.

Based in Oregon, Kawak Aviation Technologies Inc. specializes in the research, design, development, manufacture, and support of technology systems for the aviation industry. The company maintains FAA Part-145 Air Repair Station certification and provides comprehensive engineering and manufacturing services. Beyond firefighting equipment, Kawak develops solutions for aerial agriculture, flight control systems, electric motors, and auxiliary mission power systems, serving both civilian and military aviation sectors worldwide.

