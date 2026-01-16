SLM INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased SLM Corporation a/k/a Sallie Mae (“SLM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLM) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 25, 2025 through August 14, 2025, inclusive ("the Class Period").

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 25, 2025 through August 14, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges SLM made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies and (ii) accordingly, SLM overstated the effectiveness of SLM's loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company's PEL delinquency rates.

On August 14, 2025, investment bank TD Cowen issued a report addressing SLM, flagging that, “overall, July [2025] delinquencies were up 49 bp m/m, higher (worse) than the seasonal (+10 bps) performance for July, driven by a 45 bps increase in early stage delinquencies.” Notably, TD Cowen’s findings directly contradicted assurances made late in the month of July 2025 that SLM were observing delinquency rates that “really are following the normal seasonal trends we would expect in the business.” On this news, the price of SLM shares declined by $2.67 per share, or approximately 8.1%, from $32.99 per share on August 14, 2025 to close at $30.32 on August 15, 2025.

What Should I Do?

For more information, contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com.

