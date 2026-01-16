CRWV: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises Coreweave, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Coreweave, Inc. (“Coreweave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CRWV) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Coreweave investments, you have until March 13, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 28, 2025 through December 15, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (i) Coreweave had overstated its ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) the Company materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that Coreweave’s reliance on a single third party data center supplier presented for its ability to meet customer demand for its services; and (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenues.

On October 30, 2025, Core Scientific announced it had not received enough shareholder votes to approve its merger agreement with Coreweave and, as a result, terminated the merger agreement. On the same date, Coreweave issued a press release concerning the Core Scientific shareholder votes stating: “Coreweave’s strategy remains unchanged. We will continue to execute with discipline against our roadmap to create long-term shareholder value including through opportunistic and strategic M&A.” On this news, the price of Coreweave shares declined by $7.39 per share, or approximately 5.5%, from $133.71 per share on October 31, 2025 to close at $126.32 on November 3, 2025.

On November 10, 2025, Coreweave issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. During the call, lowered guidance for 2025 were “affected by temporary delays related to a third-party data center developer.” On November 11, 2025, Individual Defendant Michael Intrator, Coreweave cofounder, gave an interview with CNBC and stated that “every single part of this quarter went exactly as we planned, except for one delay at a singular data center” before revising his statement to “a singular data center provider.” On this news, the price of Coreweave shares declined by $17.22 per share, or approximately 16.3%, from $105.61 per share on November 10, 2025 to close at $88.39 on November 10, 2025.

On December 15, 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “Coreweave’s Staggering Fall from Market Grace Highlights AI Bubble Fears” reported that “the completion date” for the “[huge data-center cluster] has been pushed back several months.” On this news, the price of Coreweave shares declined by $6.24 per share, or approximately 7.9%, from $78.59 per share on December 12, 2025 to close at $72.35 on December 15, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Coreweave securities

