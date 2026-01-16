Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions Launches Free AI Education App After Witnessing Digital Divide in Rural New York

Groton, NY, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions, a workplace wellness and leadership consulting firm, today announced the launch of Learning AI with Gretchen, a free, beginner-focused AI education app designed to support digital literacy in rural and underserved communities. Developed by company founder and technology veteran Gretchen Schoser, the app reflects a growing need for inclusive, accessible AI learning resources for individuals who have been left behind in the digital shift.

Company Logo

After 45 years in technology and witnessing firsthand how innovation consistently leaves people behind, Gretchen Schoser has launched Learning AI with Gretchen, a free AI education app designed specifically for beginners who have felt confused, intimidated, or shut out of the AI conversation.

The app addresses a growing digital literacy gap as artificial intelligence rapidly transforms workplaces and daily life, yet remains inaccessible to many communities. Middle and high schools aren't teaching AI. Senior centers aren't addressing it. Rural and underserved communities are being skipped entirely.

"After more than four decades in technology, I've watched the same pattern repeat itself every time something 'revolutionary' arrives. The people who need it most get left behind," said Gretchen Schoser, Founder of Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions. "I built this app because no one should be left behind, especially now."

Born from Community Need in Rural America

The initiative began when Schoser started teaching free AI classes at her local library in Groton, New York. Living in rural upstate New York, she witnessed communities where residents lack funds for professional development and where AI education simply doesn't exist.

"Where I live, people don't have extra money for training. AI education isn't offered here. Resources are stretched thin. But curiosity? That's everywhere," Schoser explained. "Those first library classes filled immediately with seniors, small business owners, and everyday people who just wanted someone to explain things in plain language."

The overwhelming response made it clear that the need extended far beyond one small town.

Designed for Real People, Not Tech Experts

Learning AI with Gretchen is intentionally beginner-friendly, written in plain language, built with guardrails, and human-focused rather than hype driven. The app prioritizes safety and trust over speed and capability, featuring clear explanations, thoughtful constraints, and no data exploitation.

"Most AI tools assume you already know the language, the rules, and the 'right' way to ask questions. If you don't, you're left feeling behind, or worse, unsafe," said Schoser. "This app exists to say you're not behind, you're not stupid, you're right on time."

Free Forever, With Sponsorship Support Planned

Both the app and the beginner AI classes Schoser teaches remain free to use and attend. Access to learning never depends on income, age, or zip code.

"The goal isn't profit. The goal is access," Schoser stated. "As this work grows, I'll be seeking sponsors who share this vision, people and organizations who understand that keeping AI education free for those who need it most is an investment in our communities, not a charity case."

The program now offers free, virtual beginner AI classes for people outside the Finger Lakes area, allowing libraries, community groups, and organizations to access support without cost barriers.

Mental Health Advocacy Informs Approach

As a mental health advocate and podcast co-host, Schoser brings a trauma-informed lens to technology education. She recognizes that feeling left behind by technology creates anxiety, shame, and fear.

"Technology should work for people, not intimidate them," Schoser said. "This app encourages curiosity, normalizes questions, and removes the shame so many people feel when they think they're 'late to the party.'"

About Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions

Schoser Talent and Wellness Solutions is a workplace wellness and leadership consulting firm focused on mental health advocacy for small and midsize businesses. Founded by Gretchen Schoser, the company is committed to ensuring technology serves people, not the other way around.

For More Information:

Gretchen Headshot

Press Inquiries

Gretchen Schoser

gretchenschoser@schosersolutions.com

954-336-5304

109 Clark Street, Groton, NY 13073