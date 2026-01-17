CryptSync Launches Insured Self-Custody Wallet With Seedless Onboarding and Social Payments

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptSync today announced the public release of its new self-custody crypto wallet, introducing consumer-grade safety controls and insurance to a category historically reserved for advanced users. The launch positions CryptSync as one of the first companies to commercialize insured self-custody at scale, allowing users to hold and transact digital assets while receiving insurance protection on wallet balances without ceding control to custodians.

The company’s product thesis is built around a persistent adoption gap in crypto. Surveys and behavioral studies have consistently shown that a majority of retail users are open to digital asset ownership, yet hesitant to participate due to fear of irreversible loss resulting from scams, hacks, wallet mismanagement, and operational errors. While exchanges and custodians offer limited safety nets, the self-custody segment has lacked comparable protections. CryptSync argues that mainstream adoption will require self-custody that mirrors the consumer protections common in traditional financial products.

Introducing Sync Plus: Insurance for Self-Custody Wallets

At launch, CryptSync is introducing Sync Plus, a membership service that integrates wallet insurance and additional security enhancements directly into the wallet experience. Sync Plus offers full reimbursement on wallet balances up to defined coverage limits, providing users with recourse in scenarios that would otherwise result in permanent loss. Coverage is bundled as part of the membership rather than sold as an optional add-on, signalling a shift in how risk is handled at the wallet layer.

Pricing for Sync Plus begins at seven dollars ninety-nine cents per month. The company positions the membership as a practical alternative to the long-standing binary in crypto between total ownership and total liability. By providing insurance without moving assets into custodial environments, CryptSync aims to open self-custody to users who require safety nets before they are comfortable storing larger balances on chain.

Seedless Account Creation Eliminates Recovery Phrases

The product removes seed phrase-based recovery workflows, replacing them with a seedless identity and authentication system powered by privacy-preserving zero-knowledge biometrics and multi-party computation. Zero-knowledge proofs allow biometric verification without exposing sensitive user information, while multi-party computation eliminates single points of failure. The approach maintains non-custodial ownership while improving recoverability and lowering cognitive burden for new users.

The company believes that removing seed phrases is foundational to mainstream onboarding. Recovery phrase management has historically been one of the largest friction points for self-custody adoption due to the risk of misplacement, theft, or poor storage practices. CryptSync’s approach allows account recovery to function more like smartphone authentication and less like managing a secret credential.

Social Payments Through Encrypted Messaging

To improve day-to-day usage, CryptSync introduces an encrypted peer-to-peer chat interface and a verified contact system called Crypt Contacts. Instead of copying and pasting wallet addresses, users can send, request, and receive funds through contact profiles and message threads. Transfers can be completed inside the conversation using a one-tap approval flow.

This feature is designed to solve a well-known usability failure in crypto. Address copy and paste workflows are error-prone and vulnerable to social engineering attacks, contributing to billions in losses across the past decade. By aligning payments with communication, CryptSync aims to make on-chain transactions feel closer to existing consumer financial and messaging applications.

Wallet Freeze Brings Card-Style Controls to Digital Assets

CryptSync introduces a Wallet Freeze function that allows users to immediately restrict transaction activity on their wallet without moving assets to cold storage or interacting with hardware devices. Freeze controls are intended for travel, shared environments, public network usage, device misplacement, or any scenario where users desire a higher security posture. CryptSync states that freeze controls are a standard expectation in traditional banking, yet are largely absent in crypto despite the irreversible nature of blockchain transactions.

Proactive Fraud Detection and Transaction Screening

The wallet includes proactive fraud detection through an integration with Hypernative. The system evaluates smart contracts, token approvals, and on-chain behaviours before users sign transactions. This feature is intended to mitigate approval scams, malicious contract execution, and attack vectors that consumers may not recognize until after funds are compromised.

Targeting the Confidence Gap in Crypto Participation

CryptSync’s launch strategy focuses on the belief that crypto does not suffer from a lack of awareness but from a lack of confidence. Custodial solutions have introduced convenience at the expense of control, while self-custody has offered control without recourse. The company argues that insured self-custody can create a middle path that enables ownership without exposing users to catastrophic consequences for honest mistakes or sophisticated attacks.

CryptSync is available starting today for both iOS and Android devices.

