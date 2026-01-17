SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Sprouts (SFM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Sprouts securities between June 4, 2025, and October 29, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SFM) in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Sprouts securities between June 4, 2025, and October 29, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 26,2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sprouts’ growth potential for fiscal year 2025 was overstated; (2) Defendants assured investors that the Company’s customer base would remain resilient to macroeconomic pressures and that Sprouts would benefit from perceived tailwinds from a more cautious consumer; and (3) Defendants concealed that a more cautious consumer could, in fact, lead to a significant slowdown in sales growth and that the purported tailwinds would be insufficient to offset the slowdown or would fail to materialize entirely.





On October 29, 2025, Sprouts announced disappointing top-line results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with comparable stores growth faltering below Company expectations. Sprouts further announced disappointing fourth quarter guidance and further slashed its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on “challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer.” On this news, the price of Sprouts’ common stock fell from a closing market price of $104.55 per share on October 29, 2025, to $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, a decline of about 26.11%.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sprouts shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: