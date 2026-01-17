Halper Sadeh LLC Encourages HOLX, FFWM, MBCN, FMNB Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Discuss Their Rights

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s sale to funds managed by Blackstone and TPG. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Hologic shareholders will receive $76.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $3.00 per share in two payments of up to $1.50 each. If you are a Hologic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE: FFWM)’s sale to FirstSun Capital Bancorp for 0.16083 of a share of FirstSun common stock for each share of First Foundation common stock. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN)’s sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. for 2.6 shares of Farmers common stock per share of Middlefield common stock. If you are a Middlefield shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB)’s merger with Middlefield Banc Corp. If you are a Farmers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

