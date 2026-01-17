ThinkCareBelieve: Week 52 of America’s Solid Plan

Washington, DC, Jan. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Link to ThinkCareBelieve's Week 52 Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/01/17/week-52-of-americas-solid-plan/

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The 2025 National Security Strategy: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/06/the-2025-national-security-strategy-2/

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 52 of the Trump 2.0 Administration has been full of surprises. Although Law Enforcement is clashing with protestors in high fraud states such as Minnesota, one thing is for sure, Law Enforcement is not backing down from their mission to arrest criminal aliens, find fraud, take down trafficking rings, and rescue missing and exploited children. This week investigations moved forward and strengthened as the economy surged. The amount of fraud being uncovered is increasing exponentially. "ICE isn't the problem," states DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, "The problem is sanctuary politicians and the violent criminal illegal aliens they protect."

ThinkCareBelieve's article covers the situation in Iran which became tense when the Iranian government executed protestors. President Trump put them on notice and there was a tense 48 hour period where Countries pulled their people out and Iran cleared their airspace. Iranians sent their money out of the country. But President Trump told his people to stand down and Iran relented and informed President Trump that the 800 public hangings they had planned would not take place. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent let everyone know that the U.S. government is tracking who moved money and where it went.

Tremendous progress with Venezuela is in ThinkCareBelieve's article. President Trump met with Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado, who presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize. When asked why she did it, she responded, "Because he deserves it." She told the story: Over 200 years ago, General LaFayette gave Venezuelan Revolutionary War Military Leader Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington on it. He kept that medal for the rest of his life. You can see the medal in many of his portraits and it was given as a sign of brotherhood between the people of the United States and the people of Venezuela in their fight for freedom against tyranny. She concludes with this statement, "And 200 years in history, the people of Bolívar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal — in this case, a medal of the Nobel Peace Prize — as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom."

ThinkCareBelieve's article has President Trump's announcement of the Great Healthcare Plan . It will reallocate the money going to Affordable Care Act insurance companies, directly into the hands of Americans in the form a of a healthcare spending account. The Trump Administration will work to lower drug prices through most favored nations pricing, lower insurance premiums by working directly with the insurance companies, while at the same time taking care to hold them accountable. And, with the Executive Orders already signed, the Trump Administration will work to maximize price transparency so that the American people know just what they are paying.

The article has President Trump signing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act this week. School lunches just got healthier for children. President Trump had a street in Florida named after him and our beautiful FLOTUS gave a speech on Intellectual Freedom and the importance of maintaining one’s own creativity with the use of AI. The Ford F150 Plant in Michigan had a visit from President Trump to discuss the manufacturing boost that is happening in America's new economic boom. President Trump is improving American Affordability by capping credit card rates at 10%, stopping large institutions from buying single family homes, buying mortgage bonds to bring down mortgage rates, and issuing $2000 tariff refund checks. Jobless claims fell below all estimates of 198,000 and the GDP numbers are now above 5% for the 4th Quarter of President Trump’s first term.

America is on-track with its solid plan. ThinkCareBelieve's article shows that we are moving forward strongly. Even though there is chaos over the eradication of waste, fraud and abuse, we can be assured that things are in good hands. Fraud is being cleaned up and dealt with. We need to be a strong united voice. Criminal terrorist gang and cartel members are being sent home or going to jail. When ICE is making arrests of traffickers, they are taking down trafficking networks. They are recovering trafficked children. Please help them do their jobs. ICE Agents are putting their lives on the line, and don’t forget, they are breaking up trafficking networks and finding missing trafficked and exploited children. Over 129,000 children were rescued last year. Please call your Elected Officials today and urge their support.

ThinkCareBelieve's Week 52 Article has details, videos and accounts of what happened this week. It is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to know what is happening. Take a look and see all that took place.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

