Trading Educator Qamar Zaman Shares MLK Day Reflection - The Dream Was Never About Hope—It Was About Structure

George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Qamar Zaman (Q), founder of Coffee With Q and creator of the IKIGAI Trading Academy, released a thought-provoking reflection that challenges traders to rethink what it means to pursue a dream.

Read the full resource here:

Key insights from the reflection include:

Why a dream without structure is just noise—and how structure makes success inevitable

The ALGOUFUL mindset: trading what you see, not what you hope

Why execution beats prediction in markets addicted to forecasting

How respecting levels as laws (not suggestions) builds consistency

The connection between patience, probability, and lasting confidence

"The market doesn't care about intentions. It only respects rules," said Zaman. "This is the philosophy behind IKIGAI—finding where passion meets discipline, where purpose meets process. When structure is clear, confidence follows. And when confidence follows, consistency is no longer a mystery."

The IKIGAI Trading Academy teaches traders to think in systems rather than predictions, combining technical methodology with a broader purpose—including environmental initiatives like tree-planting programs that connect profitability to positive impact.

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q, founded by American tech entrepreneur Qamar Zaman, is a multimedia platform connecting subject matter experts with global audiences through podcasts, educational content, and news distribution. The platform is powered by the IKIGAI philosophy—helping traders and entrepreneurs find the intersection of passion, skill, and sustainable success. Coffee With Q content is distributed across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and major news outlets.

