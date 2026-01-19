CYCJET: A professional inkjet marking and coding manufacturer deeply rooted in the Latin American market

SHANGHAI, Jan. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, CYCJET achieved a significant milestone in its global market expansion: securing an order for 100 high-resolution inkjet printers from a Chilean distributor. This is not only a major commercial achievement but also marks the official entry of CYCJET and its core inkjet printing equipment into the South American market, laying a solid foundation for its further expansion in Latin America.



As an industrial marking manufacturer with over twenty years of experience, CYCJET continuously provides efficient, reliable, and competitive marking solutions to industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and electronics through technological innovation and localization strategies.





CYCJET's core strength lies in its complete independent research, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The company's own factory and professional R&D team combine cutting-edge technology with precision manufacturing to ensure products possess high reliability, innovation, and excellent cost-effectiveness. Based on a deep understanding of global marking needs, CYCJET provides customizable automation solutions, with a full range of models to meet diverse needs, from basic coding to high-end marking. For example, our core products include:

High-resolution inkjet printer: 600dpi high-precision printing, speed up to 150 meters/minute, supports single-head 54mm to four-head stitched 216mm printing height, compatible with UV ink and oil-based ink, meeting the needs of high-speed and high-definition marking.





Small character inkjet printers: A cost-effective and versatile solution, offering stable and reliable performance, suitable for high-speed production lines in industries such as consumer goods, food, and pipes.



HP online inkjet printer: A highly efficient alternative to traditional TTO printers, suitable for flexible packaging in the food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. It requires no ribbons, resulting in lower consumable and maintenance costs.





Laser marking machines: Available in various types including fiber, CO2, and UV lasers, providing permanent and precise marking without consumables, suitable for materials such as metal, plastic, and glass.



In addition, CYCJET provides localized support and has established professional agent and service networks in key markets such as Brazil, Chile, and Peru, ensuring customers receive quick response, technical training, and reliable after-sales support.



Contact Person: David Guo

Telephone: +86-21-59970419 ext 8008

MOB:+86-139 1763 1707

Email: sales@cycjet.com

Web: https://cycjet.com/

Youtube: https://youtu.be/gI1ykkX87rs

