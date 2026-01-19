Aibrary Launches the World's First AI Learning Companion for Personal Growth with Personalized Podcasts, Idea Twin, and Millions of Books

San Francisco, CA , Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibrary , the pioneer in AI-native personal growth, today announced a major update to its platform. This new release redefines lifelong learning by combining micro learning, book summaries, generative AI, and cognitive science—helping users stay competitive in the AI age through more effective and personalized learning experiences.

Launched just three months ago , Aibrary has already attracted a global community across 170 countries. These users face a common struggle: information overload and the inability to retain knowledge from static audiobooks or traditional reading apps. Aibrary solves this by evolving from a content library into an active AI Learning Companion.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP0l8BTm4Ys

A New Year, A New Way to Learn





As users set 2026 New Year’s resolutions, Aibrary eliminates the friction of self-improvement. “The problem isn’t motivation; it’s relevance,” said Ethan Kejia Li, Founder of Aibrary. “Traditional learning apps are passive. We built Aibrary and Nova to be an active growth operating system—a companion that turns book insights into actionable habits.”

Meet Nova: Your Personal AI Chief Growth Officer

At the core of the update is Nova, an advanced AI agent designed as a dedicated learning partner. Unlike generic AI chatbots or recommendation algorithms, Nova offers:

Long-term Memory: Remember your goals and past learning history.

Context Awareness: Curates content based on your specific career and life stage.

Guidance: Moves users from passive consumption to active skill acquisition.

Personalized Onboarding: Your "Learning MBTI"





Aibrary introduces a proprietary Learning Persona assessment. Nova analyzes your cognitive style to tailor the audio format, pacing, and content structure. This ensures every micro-learning session is optimized for your brain, distinct from the "one-size-fits-all" approach of legacy book summary services.

This Learning Personality influences the entire Aibrary experience, including content selection, structure, pacing, and audio format. “From the very first session, learning is tailored to the individual rather than optimized for the average user.”, said Frank Jundong Wu, Co-founder of Aibrary.

"For You": Real-Time, AI-Generated Podcasts

To combat decision fatigue, the new "For You" feed delivers a single, high-impact audio experience daily. Nova generates personalized podcasts in real-time, synthesizing insights from non-fiction bestsellers into a format that fits your commute or coffee break.





Millions of Books, Guided by a smart AI Librarian

With this release, Aibrary expands access from tens of thousands of titles to millions of books, including newly published works. Whether you are looking for business strategy, psychology, or biographies, the AI Librarian filters through the noise to find the exact "Need-to-Know" knowledge for your current challenges, backed by credible expert sources. Nova acts as an intelligent librarian, helping users explore a vast library without feeling lost or overwhelmed.

"All content is grounded in trusted sources, combining great books with expert insights to ensure depth, credibility, and relevance." said Susan Shiyue Wang, Aibrary's Chief Growth Officer.

Idea Twin: The "Cognitive Mirror" for Deep Learning

The standout feature, Idea Twin, utilizes Vygotsky’s Zone of Proximal Development to transform listening into active learning. It acts as an AI debate partner, anticipating your questions and simulating expert responses. This feature positions Aibrary as the only ed-tech platform offering interactive cognitive mirroring at scale.

Introducing "Aibrary 100": The Essential Reading List for 2026

For learners who want clarity and focus, Aibrary introduces Aibrary 100 —a curated list of the 100 most important books to read in 2026.

Developed over several months in collaboration with dozens of educators and industry experts, Aibrary 100 focuses on foundational skills for the AI age, including critical thinking, self-understanding, creativity, systems thinking, and action. The list will be updated annually to reflect long-term relevance rather than short-term trends.





Growing Together in a World Reshaped by AI

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how people work and learn, Aibrary positions itself as a platform for sustainable personal growth. Rather than chasing speed or volume, the company emphasizes depth, relevance, and inner resilience.

“In a rapidly changing world, learning isn’t just about keeping up,” said Frank Wu. “It’s about building a strong inner core—intellectually, emotionally, and creatively. Aibrary is growing alongside its users, and we’re excited to start this new year together.”

The new version of Aibrary is available starting today.

About Aibrary

Aibrary is the world's first AI Learning Companion. Based in San Francisco, Aibrary uses Generative AI to transform millions of books and expert content into personalized audio podcasts, summaries, and interactive Idea Twins. Aibrary serves a global community of lifelong learners in 160+ countries.