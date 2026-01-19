WISeKey and Partners Present the Human-AI-T Manifesto to at Davos 2026 during the WISeKey Event

WISeKey and Partners Present the Human-AI-T Manifesto at Davos 2026 during the WISeKey Event

Ensuring Human Control, Trust, and Values in the Age of AGI and Quantum Computing

For more information visit: https://www.wisekey.com/embedding-human-values-into-ai/

Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that in collaborations with its partners, gathered at the WISeKey Davos Event, will formally present the Human-AI-T (Human – Artificial Intelligence – Trust) Manifesto, a global framework designed to safeguard human sovereignty, trust, and ethical governance in the next era of intelligent systems. The WISeKey Davos 2026 event will be held on January 21, 2026, set against the backdrop of accelerating advances in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Quantum Computing.

The Human-AI-T framework exists to ensure that technological intelligence evolves within a moral, legal, and cultural envelope defined by humanity itself. This manifesto asserts that human dignity, agency, and responsibility are non-negotiable invariants, regardless of technological progress.

As AI systems approach levels of autonomy and reasoning unprecedented in human history, and quantum technologies redefine computational power, the need for clear human-centric governance has become urgent and unavoidable.

The Human-AI-T Manifesto responds to this moment with a clear message: technology must remain subordinate to human values, human judgment, and human responsibility.

A Framework for the AGI and Quantum Era

The Manifesto establishes foundational principles to ensure that:

Humans remain in control of AI systems, with meaningful oversight and decision authority

AI supports human decision-making rather than replacing it, particularly in high-impact domains affecting life, rights, and security

Human values are deliberately injected into AI algorithms, rather than assumed to emerge from data alone

Prevention of harm is embedded by design, addressing risks to health, security, human rights, and environmental wellbeing

Fairness and non-discrimination are enforced, ensuring AI treats all people equally and inclusively

Transparency, explainability, auditability, and traceability are mandatory requirements for trustworthy AI

Privacy, civil rights, and data sovereignty are protected as fundamental human rights





The Manifesto further calls for robust oversight, impact assessment, audit, and due diligence mechanisms to ensure AI systems do not conflict with human rights norms, democratic values, or planetary sustainability.

Trust as the Cornerstone of Digital Society

As stated in the Manifesto, the ethical deployment of AI systems depends on transparency and explainability. Trustworthy AI must be auditable, traceable, rigorously tested, and secure, especially as AGI and Quantum technologies dramatically increase scale, speed, and impact.

Human-AI-T positions trust not as an afterthought, but as a design requirement—essential to social acceptance, economic resilience, and geopolitical stability.

A Call to Global Responsibility

By presenting the Human-AI-T Manifesto in Davos, WISeKey and its partners call upon governments and international institutions, industry leaders and technology developers and academia, civil society, and standards bodies to adopt Human-AI-T as a shared global reference framework for governing AGI and Quantum technologies.

The Human-AI-T Manifesto marks a decisive step toward ensuring that the future of intelligence remains human-led, trustworthy, and aligned with the values that define civilization itself.

Key messages:

Intelligence without ethics is not progress.

Power without accountability is not innovation.

Humanity must remain the measure of technology.





To join and sign the Manifest go to: https://www.wisekey.com/embedding-human-values-into-ai/

To join the WhatsApp discussion group go to: https://chat.whatsapp.com/FdHZ1xXRiFgGJTUn5qzgJg

