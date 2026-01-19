Periodic announcement on the acquisition of the Bank‘s own shares and its results (week 7)

This announcement contains information on transactions of the acquisition of own shares of AB Artea bankas (the Bank) carried during the period specified below under the Bank's own share buy-back programme announced on 26 November 2025.

The period during which the acquisition of the Bank's own shares under the programme was carried out – 01.12.2025 – 16.01.2026.

Period covered by this periodic report – 12.01.2026 – 16.01.2026.

Other information:

Transaction overview Date Total number of shares purchased on the day ( units) Weighted average price (EUR) Total value of transactions (EUR) 2026.01.12 - - - 2026.01.13 - - - 2026.01.14 175,000 0.96 168,000.00 2026.01.15 175,000 0.955 167,049.03 2026.01.16 53,217 0.956 50,859.67 Total acquired during the current week 403,217 0.957 385,908.70 Total acquired during the programme period 2,577,321 0.931 2,399,609.91



The Bank's own bought-back shares: 5,844,354 units.







Following the above transactions, the Bank will own a total of 6,247,571 units of own shares representing 0.96% of the Bank's issued shares.







Further detailed information on the transactions is attached.







