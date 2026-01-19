MKI Global Partners: New name reflecting global business growth

London and New York, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKP Advisors is now operating as MKI Global Partners (MKI). This change reflects the firm’s ongoing growth across jurisdictions and the continued development of its senior partner model. The new name aligns with how MKI operates today, supporting institutional investors and listed companies in complex, event-driven situations shaped by stakeholder behaviour and judgement.

MKI’s work increasingly spans multiple geographies, with a presence in both Europe and the United States. The advisory group’s approach is grounded in experience, accountability, and independent judgement, delivered by a team of senior partners.

"I’m delighted that we are now operating as MKI Global Partners. The name reflects how the business has evolved and the international nature of our work,” said Mark Kelly, CEO of MKI Global Partners. “Our industry is full of opinions. We focus on fact-based intelligence. Our clients don’t need more noise; they need relevant, connected and genuinely new information that helps them make better decisions in complex situations.”

MKI applies a consistent discipline when gathering and delivering intelligence. Insights must be relevant, connected to the client’s priorities, and not already understood by the client.

This approach supports investors who face rapidly changing event-driven scenarios. It also benefits corporates, where boards and leadership teams need quality intelligence to understand likely responses from key parties and therefore connect perspectives across advisory disciplines.

The firm’s remit increasingly extends beyond shareholders to include a broader set of stakeholders such as creditors, regulators, governments, unions, professional services firms and other influencers whose motivations can be decisive in high-stakes situations.

