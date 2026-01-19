Port of Long Beach CEO to Speak at World Economic Forum

Available for In-Person Interviews in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port of Long Beach CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba is set to speak at this week’s World Economic Forum. This annual gathering brings together world leaders from government, business and academia in Davos, Switzerland to engage in forward-looking discussions to address global issues and set priorities. Hacegaba will be the only top executive of a U.S. port authority at the high-level summit that is expected to include 850 executives and national leaders from 130 countries.

As the newly minted chief executive officer of one of America’s leading ports, Hacegaba will participate in roundtable discussions, plenary sessions and meetings with global executives, national leaders, economic experts and the CEOs of the world’s leading ports and ocean freight companies.

Hacegaba – who was invited to attend the forum – said he will use the opportunity to ensure that customers and stakeholders from the global shipping community understand the Port of Long Beach’s position as a top international seaport and its visionary plans for the future.

“The Port of Long Beach is a global port and in a time of dynamic trade policies and priorities, we can’t afford not to be at the table when the world’s top economic leaders are discussing the future,” said Hacegaba. “Our new long-term cargo forecast predicts we will double our annual container volume at Long Beach by 2050. Achieving that will require visionary innovation, advances in workforce development and international cooperation as never before.”

“As the premier gateway for U.S. trade with Asia and beyond, we will not miss an opportunity to find new partners, strengthen ties with customers and tap into vital informational resources like those presented by attending the World Economic Forum,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “We’ve tasked Noel with taking our Port into the future and to do that, he needs to be at the forefront of that conversation.”

On Jan. 15, Hacegaba delivered his first “State of the Port” address, laying out a bold new vision for the Port reaching the future as a zero-emissions, job-creating, community-benefiting global trade leader. He also announced that the Port achieved its highest cargo volume ever, despite the specter of new tariffs. See more here .

The Port of Long Beach is a global leader in green port initiatives and top-notch customer service, moving cargo with reliability, speed and efficiency. As the premier U.S. gateway for trans-Pacific trade, the Port handles trade valued at more than $300 billion annually and supports 2.7 million jobs across the United States, including 691,000 in Southern California. It is one of 18 commercial strategic seaports in the United States, with a duty to support force deployment during contingencies and other national defense emergencies. Industry leaders named Long Beach “The Best West Coast Seaport in North America” for a seventh consecutive year and “The Best Green Seaport” in 2025. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $3.2 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.

Davos On-Site Media Contact:

Melissa Kennedy

WhatsApp: https://wa.me/16106358427

Cell: +1-610-635-8427

Polb@bobgoldpr.com

Port Of Long Beach Media Contact:

Art Marroquin, Media Relations Manager, art.marroquin@polb.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1de90f5-f8c5-472d-a316-f2d3f66c310e

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e444672c-e1ac-4c96-82fb-f9b3996f37d7