Global Power Solutions Corp. Signs LOI Joint Development Agreement to Deploy Modular “H2” Power Systems for Data Centres and Military Applications, Scaling from 80 kW to 1,000+ MW

Vancouver, BC, Canada, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSX Venture Exchange: PWER; Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges: NJA) (“Global Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Northern Hydrogen and Energy Ltd. (“Northern Hydrogen”), with acknowledgement and consent from ModeOne Manpower Systems Corp. and MVP Systems (collectively the “Licensors”), to jointly develop and commercialize a next-generation modular hydrogen-based power platform capable of scaling from 80 kilowatts to utility-scale deployments exceeding 1,000 megawatts entirely from water using off the shelf technologies using novel configuration.

The LOI represents a major strategic milestone for Global Power, positioning the Company at the intersection of clean energy, grid-independent power, data infrastructure, and large-scale industrial demand.

Strategic Significance

Pursuant to the LOI, Global Power intends to assume Northern Hydrogen’s existing licence rights, subject to definitive agreements and required consents, and advance toward a non-exclusive, worldwide, perpetual licence to commercialize, using off the shelf technologies, proprietary Modular H₂ Reactor systems.

These modular systems are designed to integrate on-site hydrogen production with continuous power generation, offering a scalable, dispatchable, and low-emission solution for applications including:

Data centres and high-performance computing infrastructure

Mobile and Strategic Military deployment

Industrial and manufacturing facilities

Remote and off-grid communities

Large-scale infrastructure and mission-critical deployments

“This LOI is a defining step forward for Global Power Solutions,” said Company director, Haneef Esmail. “It provides a credible pathway to scale hydrogen-based power from pilot systems to multi-gigawatt deployments. We believe this platform aligns exceptionally well with accelerating global demand for resilient, clean, and self-sustaining energy solutions. Global believes this platform has the potential to redefine how large power loads are deployed, financed, and operated globally. This technology uses all off the shelf technologies combined in a novel way to produce power from an on site water production laboratory. We couldn’t be more excited at the concept of effectively producing power from water, one of the most abundant resources on planet Earth.”

Near-Term Commercial Demonstration

Under the LOI, Global Power intends to fund and construct an 80-kW commercial demonstration Modular H₂ Reactor facility within approximately 12 months, with an anticipated development budget of approximately CAD $3.5 million, funded entirely by Global Power.

The Company views this initial deployment as a critical catalyst for customer validation, partner engagement, and accelerated commercialization.

Clear Long-Term Growth Roadmap

Subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and technical feasibility, the LOI outlines the following proposed deployment targets:

100 MW of Modular H₂ Reactor capacity by December 31, 2028

1,000 MW by December 31, 2030

2,000 MW by December 31, 2035

These milestones reflect Global’s ambition to become a leading developer and operator of modular hydrogen power infrastructure at scale.

Manufacturing & Execution Strategy

Global intends to establish manufacturing operations in British Columbia, Canada including funding advanced manufacturing equipment to materially reduce component lead times and accelerate deployment schedules. The Licensors of the technology will retain full ownership and control of all intellectual property, engineering specifications, and quality standards, while Global Power leads commercialization, project development, and funding.

Separately, the Company announces the grant of 1,975,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of 50 cents per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

