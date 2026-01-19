Anime Market Size Forecast 2026–2031: Global Industry to Grow at 10.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 49.6 Billion, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the global anime market, highlighting robust demand and steady commercial expansion across content creation, licensing, and distribution channels. According to the report, the anime market size is expected to grow from USD 27.1 billion in 2025 to USD 29.97 billion in 2026, and is further projected to reach USD 49.6 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. This sustained anime market growth is underpinned by rising global consumption of anime content across streaming platforms, gaming, theatrical releases, and merchandise, as the medium continues to gain mainstream traction worldwide.

Anime Market Trends and Insights

Streaming Platforms Transforming Anime Distribution and Monetization

Streaming platforms are reshaping how anime content is created, distributed, and monetized, reflecting key anime market trends. Instead of acting only as distributors, major platforms are increasingly involved in production, allowing them to benefit from subscriptions, long-term content value, and global reach. This closer integration between studios and streaming services is strengthening revenue stability while helping anime titles reach wider audiences faster. Smarter content discovery and flexible monetization models are also improving viewer retention and overall market sustainability.

Anime’s Transition from Niche Entertainment to Mainstream Culture

Anime is no longer viewed as a niche genre and has become essential content for global entertainment platforms, driving growth across the anime industry. Its growing appeal among adult audiences has expanded spending beyond streaming into gaming, collectibles, theatrical releases, and branded financial products. This broad cultural acceptance is enabling companies to build deeper fan engagement and unlock new revenue opportunities across multiple consumer touchpoints.

Anime Market Share by Region



Asia Pacific remains the backbone of the global anime ecosystem, supported by Japan’s role as the primary production center and a rapidly expanding regional audience base. While the market is mature, domestic streaming adoption continues to open new monetization avenues. At the same time, studios face operational pressure from rising talent costs and intense competition for experienced creators, prompting a stronger focus on international distribution and IP-led growth.

North America stands out as a high-value growth region where anime is increasingly treated as premium entertainment content. Favorable licensing structures, strong fan engagement, and higher spending on both digital content and merchandise make the region strategically important for global studios. Although physical distribution faces regulatory and logistical uncertainties, digital-first releases and simulcast models are helping companies maintain stable and scalable revenue streams.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Amine Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing popularity of anime content

4.2.2 Growing popularity of streaming platforms



4.2.3 Adult consumer spending power

4.2.4 Artificial intelligence in production workflows

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High production costs (soaring labor costs)

4.3.2 Talent retention challenges

4.3.3 Profit distribution imbalance

4.3.4 and more

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.8 Investment and Funding Analysis

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type



5.1.1 TV

5.1.2 Movie

5.1.3 Video

5.1.4 Internet Distribution

5.1.5 Merchandising

5.1.6 and more

5.2 By Genre

5.2.1 Action & Adventure

5.2.2 Isekai

5.2.3 Horror

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Target Demographic

5.3.1 Young Adults (18-29)

5.3.2 Kids (0-12)

5.3.3 Others

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America



5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Kyoto Animation

6.4.2 Pierrot

6.4.3 Production I.G

6.4.4 Toei Animation

6.4.5 Studio Ghibli

6.4.6 Crunchyroll (Sony Pictures)

6.4.7 Madhouse

6.4.8 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment



For details on other market segments and the full table of contents, visit -

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/anime-market?utm_source=globenewswire



