Eimskip's Financial Calendar 2026 updated

Eimskip's Financial Calendar has been altered and the publication of Q3 results moved to 10 November 2025.Other dates remain the same.

Management financial results for 2025 28. January 2026 Fourth quarter 2025, Financial results for 2025 and sustainability statement 3 March 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026 26 March 2026 First quarter 2026 5 May 2026 Second quarter 2026 25 August 2026 Third quarter 2026 10 November 2026 Management financial results for 2026 2 February 2027 Fourth quarter 2026, Financial results for 2026 and sustainability statement 9 March 2027 Annual General Meeting 2027 1 April 2027



Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations via investors@eimskip.com