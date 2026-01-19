Eimskip's Financial Calendar 2026 updated

 | Source: Eimskipafelag Islands hf. Eimskipafelag Islands hf.

Eimskip's Financial Calendar has been altered and the publication of Q3 results moved to 10 November 2025.Other dates remain the same. 

Management financial results for 2025   28. January 2026
Fourth quarter 2025, Financial results for 2025 and sustainability statement3 March 2026
Annual General Meeting 202626 March 2026
First quarter 2026                                     5 May 2026
Second quarter 2026                                  25 August 2026
Third quarter 2026                                   10 November 2026
Management financial results for 2026   2 February 2027
Fourth quarter 2026, Financial results for 2026 and sustainability statement9 March 2027
Annual General Meeting 20271 April 2027


Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

For further information please contact Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations via  investors@eimskip.com


