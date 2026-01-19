$15.5 Bn Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation drug conjugates market is projected to surge from USD 4.2 billion in the current year to USD 15.5 billion by 2035, displaying a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.
Next-generation drug conjugates are emerging as significant targeted treatments, particularly for rare diseases and various cancers, due to their non-immunogenicity, structural reliability, and effectiveness in precise delivery with minimized side effects. These conjugates utilize a diverse array of targeting agents and payloads, demonstrating efficacy against solid tumors, metabolic disorders, and hematological conditions.
Recent USFDA approvals for six next-generation drug conjugates underscore their clinical promise. Lutathera, Pluvicto, Givlaari, Oxlumo, Leqvio, and Amvuttra represent milestones in advanced treatment solutions. Market growth is expected due to ongoing innovations, successful trials, and strategic partnerships.
NEXT GENERATION DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
Currently, ligand-mediated RNAi conjugates lead the market. However, future growth is anticipated in ligand-attached anti-sense therapies. In terms of targeting ligand types, peptides currently hold a significant market share, yet amino sugars are projected to dominate in the upcoming decade.
Radionuclides are the leading payloads, with Si-RNA conjugates expected to expand quickly. Combination therapies also dominate, particularly through the intravenous route, though subcutaneous delivery is poised for significant growth.
Targeted indications like prostate cancer dominate the market share, while the hemophilia segment is set to grow rapidly.
MARKET GEOGRAPHY AND PARTICIPANTS
North America currently captures the largest market share, with notable growth anticipated in Asia-Pacific and other global regions. Key market players include Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
NEXT GENERATION DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS
- Over 200 next-generation drug conjugates are being developed, utilizing diverse targeting ligands such as small molecules and peptides.
- Approximately 60% of these conjugates use peptides, especially in clinical trials directed at oncology.
- There have been over 260 registered clinical trials, primarily in the US, assessing these innovative therapies.
- Partnership activities have intensified, focusing on developing effective drug conjugate therapies.
- Despite setbacks due to clinical inefficacies, resulting in over 55% trial discontinuations, the sector continues to advance with an annual growth forecast of 14.0%.
RESEARCH COVERAGE
- Analyzes market sizing and opportunities.
- Provides a comprehensive landscape of current and developmental-stage therapeutics.
- Profiles key players and evaluates clinical trials.
- Assesses partnerships, collaborations, and academic grants.
- Examines publications and tracks reasons for drug failures.
- Analyzes success protocols of newly approved treatments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$15.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- 48Hour Discovery
- Ablaze Pharmaceuticals
- Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis Company)
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Antios Therapeutics
- Arbutus Biopharma
- ArisGlobal
- Aro Biotherapeutics
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Asymchem
- Aura Biosciences
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- CAMP4 Therapeutics
- Captario
- Cardinal Health
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cellectar Biosciences
- Cerveau Technologies
- CIC bioGUNE
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
- Clearside Biomedical
- Coherent Biopharma
- Crescendo Biologics
- Cybrexa Therapeutics
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- DTx Pharma
- Eli Lilly
- Empirico
- Entrada Therapeutics
- Esperance Pharmaceuticals
- Eubulus Biotherapeutics
- Evergreen Theragnostics
- Exelixis
- Flamingo Therapeutics
- Genentech
- Genuity Science
- Geron
- GSK
- Gubra
- Hansoh Pharmaceutical
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Idaho State University
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Hansoh Pharmaceutical)
- Kings College Hospital
- LegoChem Biosciences
- Mainline Biosciences
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC)
- Medison Pharma
- Merck
- Metagenomi
- Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Research Network (DMCRN)
- National Cancer Institute
- Nimble Therapeutics
- n-Lorem Foundation
- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
- Novartis
- Novo Nordisk
- OliX Pharmaceuticals
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Orano Med
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy
- Osteros Biomedica
- Ousia Pharma
- Owlstone Medical
- Paradigm4
- PepGen
- Pepscan (acquired by Biosynth)
- PeptiDream
- Pharmaron
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Birmingham (UHB)
- RayzeBio
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche
- Roivant Sciences
- Royalty Pharma
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Sharp
- Shenzhen Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals
- Shionogi
- Silence Therapeutics
- Sirnaomics
- Soricimed Biopharma
- Suzhou Ribo Life Science
- taiba rare
- Takeda
- University of Melbourne
- Vaccitech
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Vivo Capital
- Wave Life Sciences
- WuXi STA
