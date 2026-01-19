$15.5 Bn Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Trends and Global Forecasts, 2035

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation drug conjugates market is projected to surge from USD 4.2 billion in the current year to USD 15.5 billion by 2035, displaying a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Next-generation drug conjugates are emerging as significant targeted treatments, particularly for rare diseases and various cancers, due to their non-immunogenicity, structural reliability, and effectiveness in precise delivery with minimized side effects. These conjugates utilize a diverse array of targeting agents and payloads, demonstrating efficacy against solid tumors, metabolic disorders, and hematological conditions.

Recent USFDA approvals for six next-generation drug conjugates underscore their clinical promise. Lutathera, Pluvicto, Givlaari, Oxlumo, Leqvio, and Amvuttra represent milestones in advanced treatment solutions. Market growth is expected due to ongoing innovations, successful trials, and strategic partnerships.

NEXT GENERATION DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Currently, ligand-mediated RNAi conjugates lead the market. However, future growth is anticipated in ligand-attached anti-sense therapies. In terms of targeting ligand types, peptides currently hold a significant market share, yet amino sugars are projected to dominate in the upcoming decade.

Radionuclides are the leading payloads, with Si-RNA conjugates expected to expand quickly. Combination therapies also dominate, particularly through the intravenous route, though subcutaneous delivery is poised for significant growth.

Targeted indications like prostate cancer dominate the market share, while the hemophilia segment is set to grow rapidly.

MARKET GEOGRAPHY AND PARTICIPANTS

North America currently captures the largest market share, with notable growth anticipated in Asia-Pacific and other global regions. Key market players include Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

NEXT GENERATION DRUG CONJUGATES MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

Over 200 next-generation drug conjugates are being developed, utilizing diverse targeting ligands such as small molecules and peptides.

Approximately 60% of these conjugates use peptides, especially in clinical trials directed at oncology.

There have been over 260 registered clinical trials, primarily in the US, assessing these innovative therapies.

Partnership activities have intensified, focusing on developing effective drug conjugate therapies.

Despite setbacks due to clinical inefficacies, resulting in over 55% trial discontinuations, the sector continues to advance with an annual growth forecast of 14.0%.

RESEARCH COVERAGE

Analyzes market sizing and opportunities.

Provides a comprehensive landscape of current and developmental-stage therapeutics.

Profiles key players and evaluates clinical trials.

Assesses partnerships, collaborations, and academic grants.

Examines publications and tracks reasons for drug failures.

Analyzes success protocols of newly approved treatments.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Current and leading company engagement?

Partnership models in use?

Market influencing factors?

Market size and distribution forecasts?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

Comprehensive analysis with revenue projections.

Insights into competitive dynamics.

Key market drivers and challenges.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary insights and data packs.

Custom content options.

Report walkthroughs and updates.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $15.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

48Hour Discovery

Ablaze Pharmaceuticals

Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis Company)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Antios Therapeutics

Arbutus Biopharma

ArisGlobal

Aro Biotherapeutics

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Asymchem

Aura Biosciences

Bicycle Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

CAMP4 Therapeutics

Captario

Cardinal Health

Case Western Reserve University

Cellectar Biosciences

Cerveau Technologies

CIC bioGUNE

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Clearside Biomedical

Coherent Biopharma

Crescendo Biologics

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

DTx Pharma

Eli Lilly

Empirico

Entrada Therapeutics

Esperance Pharmaceuticals

Eubulus Biotherapeutics

Evergreen Theragnostics

Exelixis

Flamingo Therapeutics

Genentech

Genuity Science

Geron

GSK

Gubra

Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Horizon Therapeutics

Idaho State University

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical (a subsidiary of Hansoh Pharmaceutical)

Kings College Hospital

LegoChem Biosciences

Mainline Biosciences

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC)

Medison Pharma

Merck

Metagenomi

Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Research Network (DMCRN)

National Cancer Institute

Nimble Therapeutics

n-Lorem Foundation

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Ono Pharmaceutical

Orano Med

Oregon Health & Science University

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Osteros Biomedica

Ousia Pharma

Owlstone Medical

Paradigm4

PepGen

Pepscan (acquired by Biosynth)

PeptiDream

Pharmaron

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Birmingham (UHB)

RayzeBio

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Roivant Sciences

Royalty Pharma

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sharp

Shenzhen Ascentawits Pharmaceuticals

Shionogi

Silence Therapeutics

Sirnaomics

Soricimed Biopharma

Suzhou Ribo Life Science

taiba rare

Takeda

University of Melbourne

Vaccitech

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vivo Capital

Wave Life Sciences

WuXi STA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzt0bw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments