Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market to Reach USD 9.21 Billion by 2033, Driven by Technological Advancements

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot and Ankle Devices Market Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global foot and ankle devices market is poised for substantial growth, with its size projected to escalate from USD 4.88 billion in 2024 to USD 9.21 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.35% between 2025 and 2033. Several factors are fueling this growth, including an increasing geriatric population, rising demand for user-friendly devices, a preference for minimally invasive procedures, and advanced technologies such as AI and robotics. The prevalence of conditions like osteoporosis further propels market expansion.
According to Haleon HealthPartner, ankle sprains are the most common injury worldwide, with approximately 628,000 sprains occurring annually. A significant 40% of these injuries are linked to football. The rise in sports-related injuries is a major driver of the foot and ankle devices market, with more children and adolescents participating in sports. A survey by Safe Kids Worldwide reveals that a young athlete seeks treatment for a sports injury every 25 seconds, with ankle injuries comprising 15% of these cases. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for orthopedic solutions, particularly for foot and ankle treatment.
Minimally invasive treatments are increasingly favored due to their numerous benefits over traditional surgeries, including smaller incisions, reduced pain, faster recovery, and lower complication risks. Procedures like arthroscopy and minimally invasive total joint replacements enable complex repairs with minimal tissue disruption, fueling market growth in this segment.
Key industry players are enhancing their market stance through strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and geographical expansion. In August 2024, DePuy Synthes, a Johnson and Johnson MedTech entity, introduced the TriLEAP Lower Extremity Anatomic Plating System. This system, with low-profile titanium plates, is crafted for foot and ankle surgeons and is optimal for trauma and reconstructive procedures in both adults and adolescents.
Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Report Segmentation The report forecasts revenue growth globally, regionally, and at the country level, analyzing industry trends for sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market report is segmented based on application and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Foot and Ankle (F&A) Trauma
- Foot & Ankle (F&A) Reconstruction
- Foot & Ankle (F&A) Orthobiologics
- Foot & Ankle (F&A) Soft Tissue Repair
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- MEA
Why You Should Buy This Report
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
Report Deliverables
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
- Competition strategy and market share analysis
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|120
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$9.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
The companies profiled in this Foot and Ankle Devices market report include:
- Stryker Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson (De PuySynthes)
- Zimmer Biomet
- Smith+Nephew
- Bioventus LLC
- Enovis Corp.
- Acumed LLC
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc
- Orthofix, Inc.
- Globus Medical
- CONMED Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7nqq0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment