Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market to Surge from USD 12.26 Billion in 2024 to USD 32.11 Billion by 2033

The global antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a projected market size of USD 32.11 billion by 2033, from USD 12.26 billion in 2024. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.49% from 2025 to 2033. This dynamic expansion is driven chiefly by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the escalating demand for targeted therapies that maximize efficacy and minimize systemic toxicity.
Recent advancements in targeted therapies, coupled with a surge in clinical trials and strategic investments from pharmaceutical giants, are propelling the ADC market forward. Ongoing research and development, particularly in targeted therapy and precision medicine, have bolstered the appeal of ADCs, positioning them as a preferred oncology treatment option.
The global rise in cancer incidence necessitates the development of therapies known for high efficacy and reduced adverse effects. ADCs meet these needs by targeting cancer cells directly, minimizing damage to healthy cells, thus enhancing patient outcomes. The increasing number of clinical trials and regulatory endorsements signify significant commitment levels from pharmaceutical companies to innovate in this arena.
Industry milestones include the approval of Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) in June 2025 by the U.S., earmarking it for advanced non-small cell lung cancer in pre-treated adults. Similarly, in February 2025, the FDA greenlit Datroway for certain breast cancer treatments. Additionally, GSK's Blenrep received regulatory approval in the UK for treating multiple myeloma in April 2025. These approvals underscore the growing validation and reliance on ADC therapies in the healthcare sector.
Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Segmentation
This report offers a comprehensive revenue growth forecast at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It segments the global ADC market by application, product, payload, technology, distribution channel, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Breast Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Urothelial Carcinoma
- Ovarian Cancer
- Others
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)
- Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)
- Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan)
- Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin)
- Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin)
- Others (Padcev, Tivdak, Elahere, Zynlonta, Mylotarg, Besponsa)
Payload Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Auristatins (MMAE, MMAF)
- Maytansinoids (DM1, DM4)
- Calicheamicin Derivatives
- Topoisomerase I Inhibitors (SN-38, DXd)
- Pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) Dimers
- Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Cleavable Linker
- Non-Cleavable Linker
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Specialty Pharmacy
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$32.11 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
The key companies profiled in this Antibody Drug Conjugates market report include:
- Seagen, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
- AstraZeneca
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.
- Antibody Drug Conjugates Therapeutics SA
