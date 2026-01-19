Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market to Surge from USD 12.26 Billion in 2024 to USD 32.11 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Blood Cancer, Urothelial Carcinoma, Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer, Other Cancer), Product, Payload, Technology, Distribution Channel and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a projected market size of USD 32.11 billion by 2033, from USD 12.26 billion in 2024. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.49% from 2025 to 2033. This dynamic expansion is driven chiefly by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the escalating demand for targeted therapies that maximize efficacy and minimize systemic toxicity.

Recent advancements in targeted therapies, coupled with a surge in clinical trials and strategic investments from pharmaceutical giants, are propelling the ADC market forward. Ongoing research and development, particularly in targeted therapy and precision medicine, have bolstered the appeal of ADCs, positioning them as a preferred oncology treatment option.

The global rise in cancer incidence necessitates the development of therapies known for high efficacy and reduced adverse effects. ADCs meet these needs by targeting cancer cells directly, minimizing damage to healthy cells, thus enhancing patient outcomes. The increasing number of clinical trials and regulatory endorsements signify significant commitment levels from pharmaceutical companies to innovate in this arena.

Industry milestones include the approval of Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) in June 2025 by the U.S., earmarking it for advanced non-small cell lung cancer in pre-treated adults. Similarly, in February 2025, the FDA greenlit Datroway for certain breast cancer treatments. Additionally, GSK's Blenrep received regulatory approval in the UK for treating multiple myeloma in April 2025. These approvals underscore the growing validation and reliance on ADC therapies in the healthcare sector.

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Segmentation

This report offers a comprehensive revenue growth forecast at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. It segments the global ADC market by application, product, payload, technology, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Urothelial Carcinoma

Ovarian Cancer

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine)

Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan)

Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan)

Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin)

Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin)

Others (Padcev, Tivdak, Elahere, Zynlonta, Mylotarg, Besponsa)

Payload Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Auristatins (MMAE, MMAF)

Maytansinoids (DM1, DM4)

Calicheamicin Derivatives

Topoisomerase I Inhibitors (SN-38, DXd)

Pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) Dimers

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospital Pharmacy

Specialty Pharmacy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Revenue forecasts for market assessment by segment and region

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $32.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The key companies profiled in this Antibody Drug Conjugates market report include:

Seagen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Therapeutics SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzowel

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment