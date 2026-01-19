Connected Gym Equipment Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026-2032: Equipment Types, Connectivity Options, End User Verticals, Distribution Models, Region, Technology Enablers, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Gym Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The connected gym equipment market is undergoing rapid transformation as smart technology, advanced data integration, and innovative business models redefine commercial and residential fitness landscapes. Senior decision-makers must assess shifting competitive dynamics and technology trends to identify new opportunities and mitigate evolving risks.
Market Snapshot: Connected Gym Equipment Market Growth and Opportunity
The Connected Gym Equipment Market is experiencing notable expansion, reaching a value of USD 1.85 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to USD 2.10 billion in 2026. Anticipated to advance at a robust CAGR of 14.02%, the market is expected to achieve USD 4.66 billion by 2032. This upward trajectory signals that fitness organizations, equipment manufacturers, and digital platform providers are increasingly leveraging sensor-driven devices, cloud-enabled platforms, and user-centric data analytics to enhance value propositions. Adoption is rising across both commercial and residential segments, where demand for integrated solutions and personalized experiences continues to accelerate.
Scope & Segmentation
- Equipment Types: Covers cardio equipment including ellipticals, rowing machines, stationary bikes, and treadmills, alongside functional training equipment and strength training equipment such as resistance bands and smart weight benches. Each segment addresses specific user needs and commercial applications, driving differentiation in product offerings.
- Connectivity Options: Features integration of Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, and Wi-Fi, each offering distinct advantages in interoperability, data security, and certification processes. This diversity supports seamless connections across devices and platforms.
- End User Verticals: Includes both commercial environments-such as boutique fitness centers, corporate wellness programs, health clubs, gyms, hotel and hospitality settings-and residential users seeking at-home smart fitness solutions. Relevance varies across segments, shaped by operational scalability and consumer behavior.
- Distribution Models: Encompasses both offline sales via specialty and sporting goods stores, and online channels such as direct-to-consumer sales and e-retailers. Strategic diversification in distribution supports expanded market access and fulfillment agility.
- Region: Analyzes the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Each region exhibits unique regulatory landscapes, consumer preferences, and operational challenges that influence go-to-market strategies and product certification requirements.
- Technology Enablers: Includes sensor integration, data analytics platforms, cloud-native services, and remote monitoring interfaces. These advancements drive real-time performance tracking, enable remote coaching, and support predictive maintenance in connected equipment fleets.
Tariff Impact: Strategic Responses to Evolving Trade Conditions
Tariff actions by the United States have introduced new cost structures and influenced procurement decisions across the industry. In response, manufacturers and suppliers are prioritizing nearshoring, advancing multi-source strategies, and increasing localization of key input components. These shifts in the supply chain are affecting pricing approaches, altering product feature development, and reshaping market entry and access priorities. Effective management of product lifecycle costs and compliance expertise is now essential for organizations seeking to maintain competitiveness and agility.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Product development is emphasizing sensor-enabled personalization and software integration that facilitate remote fitness coaching and user interaction in both commercial and home settings.
- Subscription business and content models are unlocking recurring revenue streams, encouraging long-term user engagement and differentiated service offerings for manufacturers and operators.
- Device and platform interoperability is influencing procurement choices and hardware specifications, shaping industry standards for connectivity and user experience expectations.
- Supply chain agility is rising in importance as companies reassess sourcing options and risk management to support stable product availability and optimize operational costs.
- Regional compliance complexities-including data privacy and wireless certification-are compelling market participants to localize their go-to-market strategies and ensure adherence to evolving standards.
- Customer loyalty increasingly depends on ongoing content offerings, remote diagnostics, and streamlined software updates, creating added value throughout the product lifecycle.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$2.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$4.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Equipment
8.1. Cardio Equipment
8.1.1. Ellipticals
8.1.2. Rowing Machines
8.1.3. Stationary Bikes
8.1.4. Treadmills
8.2. Functional Training Equipment
8.3. Strength Training Equipment
8.3.1. Resistance Bands
8.3.2. Smart Weight Benches
9. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Connectivity Type
9.1. Bluetooth
9.2. NFC
9.3. RFID
9.4. Wi-Fi
10. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by End User
10.1. Commercial
10.1.1. Boutique Fitness Centers
10.1.2. Corporate Wellness Centers
10.1.3. Health Clubs & Gyms
10.1.4. Hotel & Hospitality
10.2. Residential
11. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel
11.1. Offline
11.1.1. Specialty Stores
11.1.2. Sporting Goods Stores
11.2. Online
11.2.1. Direct To Consumer
11.2.2. E-Retailers
12. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Connected Gym Equipment Market
16. China Connected Gym Equipment Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. BFT Fitness
17.6. Blue Goji LLC
17.7. Christian's Fitness Factory Inc
17.8. CLMBR, INC.
17.9. ConnectFit
17.10. Core Health & Fitness, LLC.
17.11. Draper, Inc.
17.12. Echelon Fitness, Inc.
17.13. EGYM, Inc
17.14. EXERCYCLE S.L.
17.15. FightCamp by Hykso, Inc.
17.16. Hydrow, Inc.
17.17. iFIT Inc.
17.18. Impulse (QingDao) Health Tech CO., LTD
17.19. Interactive Strength, Inc.
17.20. Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
17.21. Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd
17.22. Les Mills International Ltd.
17.23. Life Fitness
17.24. MIRROR
17.25. myx Fitness
17.26. Nautilus, Inc
17.27. Panatta S.p.A.
17.28. Paradigm Health & Wellness
17.29. Peloton Interactive Inc.
17.30. Precor
17.31. Precor Inc
17.32. TECHNOGYM S.p.A.
17.33. Tempo Interactive Inc.
17.34. Tonal Systems Inc.
