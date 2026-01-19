Connected Gym Equipment Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2026-2032: Equipment Types, Connectivity Options, End User Verticals, Distribution Models, Region, Technology Enablers, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Gym Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The connected gym equipment market is undergoing rapid transformation as smart technology, advanced data integration, and innovative business models redefine commercial and residential fitness landscapes. Senior decision-makers must assess shifting competitive dynamics and technology trends to identify new opportunities and mitigate evolving risks.

Market Snapshot: Connected Gym Equipment Market Growth and Opportunity

The Connected Gym Equipment Market is experiencing notable expansion, reaching a value of USD 1.85 billion in 2025 and projected to grow to USD 2.10 billion in 2026. Anticipated to advance at a robust CAGR of 14.02%, the market is expected to achieve USD 4.66 billion by 2032. This upward trajectory signals that fitness organizations, equipment manufacturers, and digital platform providers are increasingly leveraging sensor-driven devices, cloud-enabled platforms, and user-centric data analytics to enhance value propositions. Adoption is rising across both commercial and residential segments, where demand for integrated solutions and personalized experiences continues to accelerate.

Scope & Segmentation

Equipment Types: Covers cardio equipment including ellipticals, rowing machines, stationary bikes, and treadmills, alongside functional training equipment and strength training equipment such as resistance bands and smart weight benches. Each segment addresses specific user needs and commercial applications, driving differentiation in product offerings.

Covers cardio equipment including ellipticals, rowing machines, stationary bikes, and treadmills, alongside functional training equipment and strength training equipment such as resistance bands and smart weight benches. Each segment addresses specific user needs and commercial applications, driving differentiation in product offerings. Connectivity Options: Features integration of Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, and Wi-Fi, each offering distinct advantages in interoperability, data security, and certification processes. This diversity supports seamless connections across devices and platforms.

Features integration of Bluetooth, NFC, RFID, and Wi-Fi, each offering distinct advantages in interoperability, data security, and certification processes. This diversity supports seamless connections across devices and platforms. End User Verticals: Includes both commercial environments-such as boutique fitness centers, corporate wellness programs, health clubs, gyms, hotel and hospitality settings-and residential users seeking at-home smart fitness solutions. Relevance varies across segments, shaped by operational scalability and consumer behavior.

Includes both commercial environments-such as boutique fitness centers, corporate wellness programs, health clubs, gyms, hotel and hospitality settings-and residential users seeking at-home smart fitness solutions. Relevance varies across segments, shaped by operational scalability and consumer behavior. Distribution Models: Encompasses both offline sales via specialty and sporting goods stores, and online channels such as direct-to-consumer sales and e-retailers. Strategic diversification in distribution supports expanded market access and fulfillment agility.

Encompasses both offline sales via specialty and sporting goods stores, and online channels such as direct-to-consumer sales and e-retailers. Strategic diversification in distribution supports expanded market access and fulfillment agility. Region: Analyzes the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Each region exhibits unique regulatory landscapes, consumer preferences, and operational challenges that influence go-to-market strategies and product certification requirements.

Analyzes the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Each region exhibits unique regulatory landscapes, consumer preferences, and operational challenges that influence go-to-market strategies and product certification requirements. Technology Enablers: Includes sensor integration, data analytics platforms, cloud-native services, and remote monitoring interfaces. These advancements drive real-time performance tracking, enable remote coaching, and support predictive maintenance in connected equipment fleets.

Tariff Impact: Strategic Responses to Evolving Trade Conditions

Tariff actions by the United States have introduced new cost structures and influenced procurement decisions across the industry. In response, manufacturers and suppliers are prioritizing nearshoring, advancing multi-source strategies, and increasing localization of key input components. These shifts in the supply chain are affecting pricing approaches, altering product feature development, and reshaping market entry and access priorities. Effective management of product lifecycle costs and compliance expertise is now essential for organizations seeking to maintain competitiveness and agility.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Product development is emphasizing sensor-enabled personalization and software integration that facilitate remote fitness coaching and user interaction in both commercial and home settings.

Subscription business and content models are unlocking recurring revenue streams, encouraging long-term user engagement and differentiated service offerings for manufacturers and operators.

Device and platform interoperability is influencing procurement choices and hardware specifications, shaping industry standards for connectivity and user experience expectations.

Supply chain agility is rising in importance as companies reassess sourcing options and risk management to support stable product availability and optimize operational costs.

Regional compliance complexities-including data privacy and wireless certification-are compelling market participants to localize their go-to-market strategies and ensure adherence to evolving standards.

Customer loyalty increasingly depends on ongoing content offerings, remote diagnostics, and streamlined software updates, creating added value throughout the product lifecycle.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Equipment

8.1. Cardio Equipment

8.1.1. Ellipticals

8.1.2. Rowing Machines

8.1.3. Stationary Bikes

8.1.4. Treadmills

8.2. Functional Training Equipment

8.3. Strength Training Equipment

8.3.1. Resistance Bands

8.3.2. Smart Weight Benches



9. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Connectivity Type

9.1. Bluetooth

9.2. NFC

9.3. RFID

9.4. Wi-Fi



10. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by End User

10.1. Commercial

10.1.1. Boutique Fitness Centers

10.1.2. Corporate Wellness Centers

10.1.3. Health Clubs & Gyms

10.1.4. Hotel & Hospitality

10.2. Residential



11. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

11.1. Offline

11.1.1. Specialty Stores

11.1.2. Sporting Goods Stores

11.2. Online

11.2.1. Direct To Consumer

11.2.2. E-Retailers



12. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Connected Gym Equipment Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. United States Connected Gym Equipment Market



16. China Connected Gym Equipment Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17.5. BFT Fitness

17.6. Blue Goji LLC

17.7. Christian's Fitness Factory Inc

17.8. CLMBR, INC.

17.9. ConnectFit

17.10. Core Health & Fitness, LLC.

17.11. Draper, Inc.

17.12. Echelon Fitness, Inc.

17.13. EGYM, Inc

17.14. EXERCYCLE S.L.

17.15. FightCamp by Hykso, Inc.

17.16. Hydrow, Inc.

17.17. iFIT Inc.

17.18. Impulse (QingDao) Health Tech CO., LTD

17.19. Interactive Strength, Inc.

17.20. Jerai Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

17.21. Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd

17.22. Les Mills International Ltd.

17.23. Life Fitness

17.24. MIRROR

17.25. myx Fitness

17.26. Nautilus, Inc

17.27. Panatta S.p.A.

17.28. Paradigm Health & Wellness

17.29. Peloton Interactive Inc.

17.30. Precor

17.31. Precor Inc

17.32. TECHNOGYM S.p.A.

17.33. Tempo Interactive Inc.

17.34. Tonal Systems Inc.



Number of Figures: 12



Number of Tables: 248



