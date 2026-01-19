"Microfluidics Market to Hit USD 105.13 Billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.22%"

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Microfluidic-based Devices, Microfluidic Components), Application (Medical, Non-Medical), Material (Silicon, Glass), Technology, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microfluidics market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with its size projected to soar from USD 41.92 billion in 2025 to USD 105.13 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 12.22% from 2026 to 2033. This robust expansion is largely driven by the extensive application of microfluidic devices across diverse research and diagnostic fields.

Advancements and Adoption of Microfluidics in Diagnostic Healthcare

The rising hospital costs and frequent patient readmissions have fueled the demand for dependable diagnostic tools. Simultaneously, prehospital and point-of-care (POC) solutions, such as at-home monitoring, help reduce hospital visits and inpatient stays. Industry leaders including Abbott, Roche, and Danaher are advancing the IVD market by integrating microfluidics into their diagnostic platforms, enabling earlier disease detection, quicker results, increased accuracy, and non-invasive sampling.

Microfluidics-enhanced POC testing solutions offer improved sensitivity, specificity, and quicker results, encouraging manufacturers to release microfluidics-based diagnostic kits for urgent testing needs. A case in point is LumiraDx, which obtained Emergency Use Authorization from India's CDSCO for its COVID-19 antigen test in October 2021, highlighting the significant role of microfluidics in pandemic response and public health diagnostics.

Global Microfluidics Market Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth and analyzes the latest trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033, dividing the microfluidics market based on products, technology, materials, applications, and regions.

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Microfluidic-based Devices

Microfluidic Components

Technology Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Lab-on-a-chip

Organ-on-a-chip

Continuous Flow Microfluidics

Optofluidics & Microfluidics

Acoustofluidics & Microfluidics

Electrophoresis & Microfluidics

Material Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Silicon

Glass

Polymer

PDMS

Others

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Medical

Non-medical

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $41.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $105.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Microfluidics market report include:

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Revitty

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Abbott

Standard Biotools

thinXXS Microtechnology GmbH

