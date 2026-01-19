"Microfluidics Market to Hit USD 105.13 Billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 12.22%"

The microfluidics market offers opportunities in diagnostic healthcare, driven by the demand for precise, rapid PoCT solutions and reduced hospital visits. Adoption by key players like Abbott and Roche in IVD platforms for non-invasive testing enhances disease detection, supported by a diversified product and technology landscape.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Microfluidic-based Devices, Microfluidic Components), Application (Medical, Non-Medical), Material (Silicon, Glass), Technology, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microfluidics market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with its size projected to soar from USD 41.92 billion in 2025 to USD 105.13 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 12.22% from 2026 to 2033. This robust expansion is largely driven by the extensive application of microfluidic devices across diverse research and diagnostic fields.

Advancements and Adoption of Microfluidics in Diagnostic Healthcare

The rising hospital costs and frequent patient readmissions have fueled the demand for dependable diagnostic tools. Simultaneously, prehospital and point-of-care (POC) solutions, such as at-home monitoring, help reduce hospital visits and inpatient stays. Industry leaders including Abbott, Roche, and Danaher are advancing the IVD market by integrating microfluidics into their diagnostic platforms, enabling earlier disease detection, quicker results, increased accuracy, and non-invasive sampling.

Microfluidics-enhanced POC testing solutions offer improved sensitivity, specificity, and quicker results, encouraging manufacturers to release microfluidics-based diagnostic kits for urgent testing needs. A case in point is LumiraDx, which obtained Emergency Use Authorization from India's CDSCO for its COVID-19 antigen test in October 2021, highlighting the significant role of microfluidics in pandemic response and public health diagnostics.

Global Microfluidics Market Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth and analyzes the latest trends in each sub-segment from 2021 to 2033, dividing the microfluidics market based on products, technology, materials, applications, and regions.

Product Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Microfluidic-based Devices
  • Microfluidic Components

Technology Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Lab-on-a-chip
  • Organ-on-a-chip
  • Continuous Flow Microfluidics
  • Optofluidics & Microfluidics
  • Acoustofluidics & Microfluidics
  • Electrophoresis & Microfluidics

Material Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Silicon
  • Glass
  • Polymer
  • PDMS
  • Others

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Medical
  • Non-medical

Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain in-depth insights across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Examine the presence of key players in the market.
  • Future Trends: Identify the key trends and drivers shaping the market's future.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to discover new revenue opportunities and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence for effective decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities and trend analysis
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation listings to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages120
Forecast Period2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$41.92 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$105.13 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Featured

The companies profiled in this Microfluidics market report include:

  • Illumina, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Revitty
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • Abbott
  • Standard Biotools
  • thinXXS Microtechnology GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d91x6c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Microfluidics Market

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Microfluidic Components
                            
                            
                                Microfluidic Devices
                            
                            
                                Microfluidics
                            
                            
                                Organ on a Chip
                            
                            
                                Organs on Chips
                            
                            
                                Research and Development
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading