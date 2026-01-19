ZS named a Leader and top-ranked in Everest Group’s 2025 Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services PEAK Matrix® assessment

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group has named ZS a Leader in its 2025 Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix®, positioning the firm highest among evaluated providers. The assessment examines how service partners are applying AI, analytics and consulting capabilities to support commercial functions across the life sciences sector.

The 2025 report evaluated 30 organizations on market impact, vision and capability. ZS received the highest placement within the Leader category.

What defines a Leader, according to Everest Group

Everest Group notes that Leaders typically provide comprehensive support across commercial activities, including launch planning, pricing, omnichannel marketing, sales enablement and patient engagement. Leaders also demonstrate strong ability to operationalize generative and agentic AI across commercial use cases—from next best action models to automated insight generation. Deep integration with major industry platforms further strengthens these capabilities.

ZS’s strengths

Everest Group’s report highlights several factors behind ZS’s position:

Proprietary technology: ZS’s ZAIDYN ® platform delivers advanced analytics, recommendations and insights that guide field execution and customer engagement strategies.

ZS’s ZAIDYN platform delivers advanced analytics, recommendations and insights that guide field execution and customer engagement strategies. Consulting-led approach: ZS combines technology with advisory expertise to support problem definition and cross-functional use case development.

ZS combines technology with advisory expertise to support problem definition and cross-functional use case development. Strong partner ecosystem: ZS provides modular and integrated solutions through partnerships with leading cloud, CRM and data technology providers.

ZS provides modular and integrated solutions through partnerships with leading cloud, CRM and data technology providers. Broad client coverage: ZS works with organizations across all levels of commercial maturity, from emerging biotech firms to global pharmaceutical companies.





Examples of AI and analytics applications

Everest Group’s assessment includes case studies illustrating how organizations have applied ZS’s AI and analytics expertise:

Sales capability development: A global pharmaceutical company leveraged an AI-enabled training simulator that replicates provider interactions and delivers personalized feedback as part of a broader commercial training program.

A global pharmaceutical company leveraged an AI-enabled training simulator that replicates provider interactions and delivers personalized feedback as part of a broader commercial training program. Market insight generation: ZS helped a medtech company analyze consumer behavior in a declining product category, informing a refreshed commercial strategy and stronger customer engagement.





About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm that partners with companies to improve life and how we live it. We transform ideas into impact by bringing together data, science, technology and human ingenuity to deliver better outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 13,000 employees in over 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on ZS LinkedIn.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

Disclaimer:

This article includes licensed extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports. The research and analysis referenced are independently conducted by Everest Group. Selected excerpts may not represent the full context of the assessment. Readers can refer to the full report for detailed methodology and findings at Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

