North America B2C & B2B E-Commerce, Payments & AI Market Analysis Report 2026: AI Deployment Accelerates Across Commerce and Finance Despite Governance Gaps

This report analyzes how digital commerce, the evolving payments landscape, artificial intelligence, and B2B digital trade are reshaping retail, financial services, and enterprise operations across North America, providing in-depth coverage of market development, transaction infrastructure, consumer and business behavior, AI integration, and cross-border digital trade across the United States and Canada.

North America's Digital Commerce Growth Continues as Market Concentration Increases

North America's digital commerce sector continues expanding as consumer behavior shifts further toward online and mobile channels. U.S. B2C E-Commerce is expected to surpass USD 1.5 trillion by 2028, while Amazon and Walmart are projected to control roughly two-thirds of online sales by 2029, reinforcing platform concentration. Canada's growth remains steadier, reflecting different market conditions and adoption levels.

Payments Landscape Shifts as Wallet Usage Rises but Cards Maintain Revenue Lead

The region's payments ecosystem is evolving as digital wallets gain ground across online and mobile environments. Cards continue to dominate revenue, with debit cards leading usage, while wallet adoption grows unevenly by channel. Structural barriers persist, including fragmented acceptance, loyalty challenges, and inconsistent BNPL uptake.

AI Deployment Accelerates Across Commerce and Finance Despite Governance Gaps

AI adoption is expanding rapidly across commerce and payments, driven by enterprise investment and automation needs. The U.S. leads large-scale deployment, while Canada's progress varies by region. However, governance maturity remains limited, with organizations facing ongoing challenges in data quality, skills readiness, and responsible AI frameworks.

B2B E-Commerce Expands Through Marketplaces While Integration Challenges Remain

North America's B2B E-Commerce market continues to scale as digital procurement and marketplaces grow. U.S. B2B E-Commerce exceeded USD 2 trillion in 2023, with Amazon Business holding a dominant position. Yet adoption remains uneven, as many firms still rely on marketplaces only partially due to persistent experience and transparency gaps.

Key Questions Answered

What share of total B2C sales does E-Commerce represent in the U.S. in 2024?

How is Canada progressing in AI adoption in 2025?

What is North America's position in the global payments market in 2027?

How widespread is GenAI adoption in North America in 2025?

How is buyer behavior in U.S. B2B purchasing shifting in 2025?

Companies Featured

Notion

Citizens Bank

Mastercard

Stripe

Perplexity

Meta

Microsoft

Amazon

Google

OpenAI

Walmart

Shein

PayPal

Apple Pay

Venmo

Cash App

Amazon Business

Alibaba

Global Sources

Thomasnet

eWorldTrade

Full Leaf Tea Company

Clearco

Cavela

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. North America: B2C E-Commerce Overview

3.1. B2C E-Commerce Market

U.S.: B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2022-2028f

U.S.: B2C E-Commerce Share, in % of Total B2C Sales, 2022-2028f

U.S.: Online B2C Sales as a Share of Total B2C Sales, in %, 2024 & 2029f

U.S.: Online B2C Sales, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2029f

U.S.: Total C2B point-of-sale spend, in USD trillion, 2018-2023

Canada: B2C E-Commerce Share, in % of Total B2C Sales, 2022-2027f

Canada: B2C E-Commerce Sales, in CAD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2027f

3.2. Major Players & Social Commerce

U.S.: Amazon and Walmart's Projected Share of Total U.S. E-Commerce Sales, 2029f

U.S.: Share of U.S. Adults Likely to Make Purchases Directly on Social Networks, by Platform, Gen Z vs. Total, Q1 2023

U.S.: Social Media's Influence on E-Commerce and M-Commerce, February 2025

3.3. Tariffs Impact on North America & Global E-Commerce

Global: Impact of U.S. Tariff on Costs, Compliance, & Strategic Responses in Cross-Border E-Com., April 2025

Global: Strategic Shift in E-Commerce and Manufacturing to Counter 2025 U.S. Tariffs, April 2025

Global: E-Commerce Shifts in Response to 2025 Tariff Pressures, April 2025

Global: Impact of Tariff on Industry Consolidation, Regional Realignment, Strategic Capital Flows, April 2025, May 2025

Global: Impact of Tariffs on Revenue Pressure, Compliance Costs, Cross-Border Payments, and Operational Disruption, April 2025

Global: Impact of Tariff Pressures on Blockchain, Digital Currencies, Alternative Payment Solutions, April 2025

4. North America: Digital Payments Ecosystem

4.1. Market Size, Revenue & Payment Mix

4.2. Consumer Digital Payment Adoption & Preferences

4.3. Transaction Values, Payment Types & BNPL

5. AI in Automation & Commerce

5.1. AI Adoption & Readiness

5.1.1. North America

North America: Organizational Maturity Levels of Generative AI Adoption, in % of Resp., 2024 & 2025

North America: Status of Organizational AI Strategy Development, in % of Respondents, Feb-Mar 2025

North America: Organizational Readiness for Generative AI Implementation, in % of Resp., Feb-Mar 2025

North America: Key Barriers to Generative AI Adoption, in % of Respondents, Feb-Mar 2025

North America: Planned Changes in AI Budgets, in % of Respondents, Feb-Mar 2025

North America: Top Internal Strategies to Track AI Regulatory Changes, in % of Resp., Feb-Mar 2025

North America: Top External Strategies to Track AI Regulatory Changes, in % of Resp., Feb-Mar 2025

5.1.2. U.S.

5.1.3. Canada

5.2. AI Functional Use Cases & Economic Impact

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. U.S.

5.2.2. Canada

5.3. Performance, Evaluation, & Responsible AI

6. North America: B2B E-Commerce & Digital Trade

6.1. B2B E-Commerce Market Size, Growth & Structure

U.S.: B2B E-Commerce Sales Value, in USD trillion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019-2023

U.S.: Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2019-2023

U.S.: Share of B2B E-Commerce Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

U.S.: B2B E-Commerce Site Sales, in USD trillion, 2022e-2026f

U.S.: Share of B2B E-Commerce Site Sales Making Up Total B2B Electronic Sales, in % of Total B2B Electronic Sales, 2022e-2026f

U.S.: B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Value, in USD billion, & in % of Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2020-2023

U.S.: Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total Electronic Sales, in % of Total Electronic Sales, 2020-2023

U.S.: Share of B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Sales Making Up Total B2B Sales, in % of Total B2B Sales, 2019-2023

U.S.: B2B Sales Origin, by Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2023e

U.S.: Share of B2B E-Commerce Making Up Total B2B Sales, in %, 2021 & 2027f

6.2. B2B Marketplace, Buyer Behavior & Key Players

6.2.1. North America

6.2.2. U.S.

6.3. B2B Marketplaces & Payments Landscape

