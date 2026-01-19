Glamping Global Market Analysis Report 2026-2032: Accommodation Types, Demographic Cohorts, Structural Formats, Booking Behaviors, Usage Intents, Regional Dynamics, Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glamping Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Senior leaders evaluating the glamping market will discover a dynamic landscape where operational innovation, digital integration, and sustainability are reshaping competitiveness and growth opportunities in experiential outdoor hospitality. These shifts present unique opportunities for decision-makers to navigate strategic planning and achieve a competitive advantage.

Market Snapshot: Glamping Market Size and Growth

The glamping market has grown from USD 4.11 billion in 2025 to USD 4.50 billion in 2026, and it is projected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 10.37%, reaching USD 8.21 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing consumer desire for distinctive, nature-based experiences, alongside advancements in hospitality standards and technological innovation by industry players.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the glamping ecosystem, highlighting key market segments, geographic variations, and the critical operational aspects driving the industry. The analysis covers the following areas:

Accommodation Types: Includes cabins and pods, tents, treehouses, and yurts; these options differ in capital requirements and guest comfort levels, catering to both premium and value-driven market segments.

Includes cabins and pods, tents, treehouses, and yurts; these options differ in capital requirements and guest comfort levels, catering to both premium and value-driven market segments. Demographic Cohorts: Focuses on travelers aged 18-30 seeking adventure, guests aged 31-50 prioritizing family-friendly comfort, and the 51-65 age group valuing privacy and accessibility.

Focuses on travelers aged 18-30 seeking adventure, guests aged 31-50 prioritizing family-friendly comfort, and the 51-65 age group valuing privacy and accessibility. Structural Formats: Considers permanent and semi-permanent structures, allowing for significant infrastructure investment or flexibility in site planning and market responsiveness.

Considers permanent and semi-permanent structures, allowing for significant infrastructure investment or flexibility in site planning and market responsiveness. Booking Behaviors: Explores direct website bookings for better margins and customer insights versus the expanded reach provided by online booking apps and travel agencies.

Explores direct website bookings for better margins and customer insights versus the expanded reach provided by online booking apps and travel agencies. Usage Intents: Differentiates adventure-focused stays with guided exploration from leisure segments that emphasize curated retreats with enhanced privacy.

Differentiates adventure-focused stays with guided exploration from leisure segments that emphasize curated retreats with enhanced privacy. Regional Dynamics: Examines the Americas with broad land availability and diverse regulations, EMEA's heritage tourism and conservation priorities, and Asia-Pacific's rapid growth alongside inventive space-saving designs.

Examines the Americas with broad land availability and diverse regulations, EMEA's heritage tourism and conservation priorities, and Asia-Pacific's rapid growth alongside inventive space-saving designs. Technologies: Analyzes the role of digital booking platforms, guest profiling, and modular construction techniques that enable scalable operations and personalized guest experiences.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The evolving demand for experiential and digital convenience allows smaller operators to access a broader clientele through enhanced booking capabilities and contactless services.

Sustainability now drives market expectations, necessitating regeneration practices and resource-efficient designs to satisfy consumer and regulatory demands.

Operators utilizing detailed segmentation strategies, incorporating demographic, structural, and channel insights, can optimize product development, pricing, and channel investments for improved returns.

Regional influences dictate site feasibility and partnership strategies, requiring tailored approaches to design, compliance, and community involvement.

Growing trends include local partnerships for operations, conservation, and guest experiences, blending modular scalability with authentic, place-based offerings.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $8.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Glamping Market, by Accommodation

8.1. Cabins & Pods

8.2. Tents

8.3. Treehouses

8.4. Yurts



9. Glamping Market, by Age Group

9.1. 18-30 Years

9.2. 31-50 Years

9.3. 51-65 Years



10. Glamping Market, by Structure Type

10.1. Permanent

10.2. Semi-Permanent



11. Glamping Market, by Booking Channel

11.1. Direct Website Bookings

11.2. Online Booking Apps

11.3. Travel Agencies



12. Glamping Market, by Usage

12.1. Adventure

12.1.1. Nature Exploration

12.1.2. Wildlife Observations

12.2. Leisure

12.2.1. Couples Retreat

12.2.2. Family Leisure



13. Glamping Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Glamping Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Glamping Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Glamping Market



17. China Glamping Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. AutoCamp

18.6. Baillie Lodges Pty Ltd

18.7. Big Agnes Inc.

18.8. Bushtec Safari

18.9. Campanyon AS

18.10. Campking Inc.

18.11. Collective Hotels and Retreats, Inc.

18.12. Cosy Tents Pty Ltd

18.13. Domes Operator GP

18.14. Eco Retreats

18.15. Exxel Outdoors, LLC

18.16. Firelight Camps

18.17. GargTent by Garg International

18.18. Glamping Hub International Inc.

18.19. GoGlampingSG

18.20. Hoshino Resort Co., Ltd.

18.21. Huttopia North America Inc.

18.22. Johnson Outdoors Inc.

18.23. Luxeglamp Eco-Stay

18.24. MORE TENT Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.

18.25. Newell Brands Inc.

18.26. Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

18.27. Paperbark Camp

18.28. Pashupati Enterprises LTD.

18.29. Sawday's Canopy & Stars Ltd.

18.30. Tanja Lagoon Camp

18.31. The Coleman Company, Inc.

18.32. The North Face Inc.

18.33. Timberline Glamping Company

18.34. Under Canvas



