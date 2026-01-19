Glamping Global Market Analysis Report 2026-2032: Accommodation Types, Demographic Cohorts, Structural Formats, Booking Behaviors, Usage Intents, Regional Dynamics, Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glamping Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Senior leaders evaluating the glamping market will discover a dynamic landscape where operational innovation, digital integration, and sustainability are reshaping competitiveness and growth opportunities in experiential outdoor hospitality. These shifts present unique opportunities for decision-makers to navigate strategic planning and achieve a competitive advantage.
Market Snapshot: Glamping Market Size and Growth
The glamping market has grown from USD 4.11 billion in 2025 to USD 4.50 billion in 2026, and it is projected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 10.37%, reaching USD 8.21 billion by 2032. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing consumer desire for distinctive, nature-based experiences, alongside advancements in hospitality standards and technological innovation by industry players.
Scope & Segmentation
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the glamping ecosystem, highlighting key market segments, geographic variations, and the critical operational aspects driving the industry. The analysis covers the following areas:
- Accommodation Types: Includes cabins and pods, tents, treehouses, and yurts; these options differ in capital requirements and guest comfort levels, catering to both premium and value-driven market segments.
- Demographic Cohorts: Focuses on travelers aged 18-30 seeking adventure, guests aged 31-50 prioritizing family-friendly comfort, and the 51-65 age group valuing privacy and accessibility.
- Structural Formats: Considers permanent and semi-permanent structures, allowing for significant infrastructure investment or flexibility in site planning and market responsiveness.
- Booking Behaviors: Explores direct website bookings for better margins and customer insights versus the expanded reach provided by online booking apps and travel agencies.
- Usage Intents: Differentiates adventure-focused stays with guided exploration from leisure segments that emphasize curated retreats with enhanced privacy.
- Regional Dynamics: Examines the Americas with broad land availability and diverse regulations, EMEA's heritage tourism and conservation priorities, and Asia-Pacific's rapid growth alongside inventive space-saving designs.
- Technologies: Analyzes the role of digital booking platforms, guest profiling, and modular construction techniques that enable scalable operations and personalized guest experiences.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- The evolving demand for experiential and digital convenience allows smaller operators to access a broader clientele through enhanced booking capabilities and contactless services.
- Sustainability now drives market expectations, necessitating regeneration practices and resource-efficient designs to satisfy consumer and regulatory demands.
- Operators utilizing detailed segmentation strategies, incorporating demographic, structural, and channel insights, can optimize product development, pricing, and channel investments for improved returns.
- Regional influences dictate site feasibility and partnership strategies, requiring tailored approaches to design, compliance, and community involvement.
- Growing trends include local partnerships for operations, conservation, and guest experiences, blending modular scalability with authentic, place-based offerings.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$4.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$8.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Glamping Market, by Accommodation
8.1. Cabins & Pods
8.2. Tents
8.3. Treehouses
8.4. Yurts
9. Glamping Market, by Age Group
9.1. 18-30 Years
9.2. 31-50 Years
9.3. 51-65 Years
10. Glamping Market, by Structure Type
10.1. Permanent
10.2. Semi-Permanent
11. Glamping Market, by Booking Channel
11.1. Direct Website Bookings
11.2. Online Booking Apps
11.3. Travel Agencies
12. Glamping Market, by Usage
12.1. Adventure
12.1.1. Nature Exploration
12.1.2. Wildlife Observations
12.2. Leisure
12.2.1. Couples Retreat
12.2.2. Family Leisure
13. Glamping Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Glamping Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Glamping Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States Glamping Market
17. China Glamping Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. AutoCamp
18.6. Baillie Lodges Pty Ltd
18.7. Big Agnes Inc.
18.8. Bushtec Safari
18.9. Campanyon AS
18.10. Campking Inc.
18.11. Collective Hotels and Retreats, Inc.
18.12. Cosy Tents Pty Ltd
18.13. Domes Operator GP
18.14. Eco Retreats
18.15. Exxel Outdoors, LLC
18.16. Firelight Camps
18.17. GargTent by Garg International
18.18. Glamping Hub International Inc.
18.19. GoGlampingSG
18.20. Hoshino Resort Co., Ltd.
18.21. Huttopia North America Inc.
18.22. Johnson Outdoors Inc.
18.23. Luxeglamp Eco-Stay
18.24. MORE TENT Technology (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd.
18.25. Newell Brands Inc.
18.26. Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.
18.27. Paperbark Camp
18.28. Pashupati Enterprises LTD.
18.29. Sawday's Canopy & Stars Ltd.
18.30. Tanja Lagoon Camp
18.31. The Coleman Company, Inc.
18.32. The North Face Inc.
18.33. Timberline Glamping Company
18.34. Under Canvas
