Air Transport USM Market Set for Continued Growth with Projected $7.61 Billion by 2030

The air transport USM market has witnessed significant growth, with projections indicating continued expansion. From 2025 to 2026, the market is expected to rise from $5.87 billion to $6.22 billion at a 6.1% CAGR. Key factors contributing to this growth include increased aircraft retirements fueling used serviceable material (USM) inventories, a surge in demand for cost-effective maintenance solutions in commercial aviation, and an uptick in MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) activities leveraging refurbished components.

Looking forward, the market is set to grow to $7.61 billion by 2030, at a 5.2% CAGR. This forecasted growth is driven by several factors: anticipated next-generation aircraft retirements enhancing future USM availability, airlines focusing on reducing maintenance costs via greater USM adoption, and expansions in specialized dismantling and recycling facilities. Additional trends include increased digital tracking of refurbished components and a push towards sustainable MRO practices.

The burgeoning number of air passengers is a major driver behind this market's growth. As air traffic increases, maintaining aircraft through USM becomes vital. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that global passenger numbers will reach 8.7 billion by 2023 and 5.2 billion by 2025, surpassing the five-billion mark for the first time. This rise directly correlates with heightened demand for USM solutions.

Leading companies in this sector are advancing technological innovations, like air cargo links, to optimize logistics processes. For instance, A.P. Moller-Maersk launched a new air cargo link between the U.S. and China in April 2023, strategically enhancing their logistics offerings by incorporating both dedicated freighters and commercial passenger aircraft to meet demands. Similarly, Itochu Corporation's acquisition of Killick Aerospace reflects ambitions to expand into aftermarket services, creating synergies with existing operations.

Noteworthy market players include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing Company, Delta Air Lines, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., and Lufthansa Technik AG, among others. These organizations are pivotal in shaping the sector's landscape.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific was the leading market in 2025 and is anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Europe, and others, each contributing to the global market dynamics.

Nevertheless, the market faces challenges from fluctuating international trade relations and tariffs, which have increased costs in acquiring and refurbishing USM. These tariffs predominantly impact engine, component, and airframe USM in regions heavily involved in teardowns and MRO activities. Despite such challenges, there are positive outcomes such as increased localized sourcing and investments in parts recovery, which offer long-term opportunities.

This report is part of a series that provides comprehensive insights into the air transport USM market, covering aspects such as market size, regional shares, and in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities to equip stakeholders for success in various related industries.

The Air Transport USM Market Global Report 2026 furnishes strategists and senior management with crucial insights necessary for a thorough market evaluation. Centered on a market witnessing robust growth, this report serves as a compass for the emerging trends expected to define the industry over the next decade.

Description: This report dissects the air transport USM market's largest and fastest-growing segments while correlating these with broader economic and demographic trends. It highlights forces set to influence the market's trajectory, such as technological disruptions and regulatory transformations.

The report provides a thorough exploration of market characteristics, segmentation, regional analysis, TAM, competitive dynamics, and future strategies. Historical and projected market growth are explored by region, offering critical insights into emerging geographic hubs like Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

The market characteristics section examines the offerings, brand differentiation, and innovation trends that define the industry.

Supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, listing competitors at each level and detailing critical resources.

The trends and strategies section scrutinizes emerging technologies like AI, automation, and digital transformation to guide competitive differentiation.

Regulatory insights section addresses policies influencing industry dynamics, highlighting transformative investment flows and funding trends.

Market size and forecasts focus on significant current influences, including global conflicts and economic fluctuations.

The TAM analysis pinpoints strategic growth opportunities, contrasting it with present market size.

Market attractiveness scoring furnishes a quantitative evaluation of growth dynamics and strategic implications.

