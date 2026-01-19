Dawnguard and Invictus Incident Response forge strategic partnership to redefine cloud security and resilience

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawnguard and Invictus Incident Response today announce a strategic technology partnership designed to deliver an integrated, end-to-end cloud resilience ecosystem that spans secure architecture through incident recovery.

This collaboration brings together Dawnguard’s security-by-design cloud architecture and cybersecurity platform with Invictus Incident Response’s deep expertise in cloud incident readiness, forensic analysis and response. Together, they set a new benchmark for continuous security improvement across the entire cloud lifecycle from secure design and deployment to real-world incident readiness and crisis recovery.

“Dawnguard was founded on the principle that security should be built into systems from day zero not bolted on as an afterthought,” said Mahdi Abdulrazak, CEO of Dawnguard. “Partnering with Invictus extends that philosophy into operations: we can now help customers build secure environments and ensure they are prepared to respond and recover when incidents occur. This collaboration closes critical gaps in cloud resilience and elevates how organizations approach risk.”

Under the partnership, Dawnguard and Invictus will collaborate around several key initiatives:

Preferred incident response and disaster recovery partner : Invictus will be positioned as Dawnguard’s preferred incident response partner, with a defined referral and handoff process embedded into workflows for customers, including unprecedented fast recovery of entire cloud estates.



: Invictus will be positioned as Dawnguard’s preferred incident response partner, with a defined referral and handoff process embedded into workflows for customers, including unprecedented fast recovery of entire cloud estates. Co-branded readiness & response controls and playbooks : Both organizations will develop and publish co-branded readiness, response, recovery controls and playbooks integrated directly within the Dawnguard platform.



: Both organizations will develop and publish co-branded readiness, response, recovery controls and playbooks integrated directly within the Dawnguard platform. Invictus incident readiness package & IR plan options : Customers will have access to enhanced preparedness offerings, including tailored incident response planning and retainer engagements with Invictus.



: Customers will have access to enhanced preparedness offerings, including tailored incident response planning and retainer engagements with Invictus. Joint pilots and shared insight loops : Select joint pilot programs with customers to refine solutions, share anonymized incident data for enhanced threat intelligence and inform future platform design and security features.



: Select joint pilot programs with customers to refine solutions, share anonymized incident data for enhanced threat intelligence and inform future platform design and security features. Insurance & Audit reporting: Exploratory programs to integrate cloud resilience data into cyber underwriting and audit reporting, offering long-term assurance and risk reduction benefits.





“Cloud security cannot be static,” said Korstiaan Stam, CEO of Invictus Incident Response. “Resilience requires proactive readiness, rapid response, and the ability to recover with confidence. By combining our cloud-centric incident response capabilities with Dawnguard’s security-by-design platform, we can help organizations close the loop between secure development and real-world operational safety. This partnership is a natural evolution in how companies should defend, react, and adapt together.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in cloud security innovation, empowering enterprises to move beyond reactive defenses toward a holistic model that unites secure architecture with readiness, response and recovery practices.

About Dawnguard

Dawnguard’s mission is to redefine cybersecurity with a platform that enables true shift-left security, from day zero to day 10,000. Dawnguard is a next-generation cybersecurity platform purpose-built for secure-by-design cloud architecture by integrating AI and automation into the earliest phases of system design and throughout the cloud lifecycle.

https://dawnguard.ai/

About Invictus Incident Response

Invictus Incident Response is a specialist cloud incident response and readiness provider that helps organizations prepare for, respond to and recover from cloud security incidents. With deep expertise in cloud forensics, response planning and technical training, Invictus partners with organizations to fortify operations and minimize impact during critical events.

https://www.invictus-ir.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78df7f57-f692-45e4-b587-680b0442d5a1