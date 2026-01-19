Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2032: Product Categories, Pet Types, End-User Segments, Distribution Channels, Regions, Technologies, Companies

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming Products Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet grooming products market is experiencing substantial transformation as consumer preferences evolve, retail channels diversify, and regulatory frameworks become more stringent. This market research report provides essential insights for senior executives, equipping them with strategic tools to foster innovation, agility, and optimal channel strategies necessary for securing long-term value and a competitive edge.

Market Snapshot: Pet Grooming Products Market

The market saw growth from USD 15.43 billion in 2025 to USD 16.30 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.43%, reaching USD 23.87 billion by 2032. This growth underscores a dynamic sector with rapidly changing consumer expectations, increasing demand for high-quality product lines, and an environment characterized by complex buyer patterns and regulatory intricacies. Decision-makers are urged to implement informed portfolio and procurement strategies to navigate these challenges.

Scope & Segmentation

Product Categories : The scope includes a variety of conditioners, grooming tools like brushes, clippers, and nail trimmers, as well as perfumes, deodorants, and shampoos, which are divided into medicated and non-medicated for dogs, complemented by styling products such as gels, sprays, lotions, and creams. Emphasis is placed on function, effectiveness, and ingredient transparency.

: The scope includes a variety of conditioners, grooming tools like brushes, clippers, and nail trimmers, as well as perfumes, deodorants, and shampoos, which are divided into medicated and non-medicated for dogs, complemented by styling products such as gels, sprays, lotions, and creams. Emphasis is placed on function, effectiveness, and ingredient transparency. Pet Types : Specialized products cater to cats and dogs, addressing their unique grooming needs and preferences, thus enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

: Specialized products cater to cats and dogs, addressing their unique grooming needs and preferences, thus enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction. End-User Segments : Offered to both personal users and professional users, like grooming salons and pet hotels, with professionals requiring larger packs and durable tools for frequent use.

: Offered to both personal users and professional users, like grooming salons and pet hotels, with professionals requiring larger packs and durable tools for frequent use. Distribution Channels : Key channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, online retailers, specialty stores, and veterinary clinics, each providing unique advantages such as convenience, expertise, and credibility.

: Key channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, online retailers, specialty stores, and veterinary clinics, each providing unique advantages such as convenience, expertise, and credibility. Regions : Significant markets span the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with each region presenting unique regulatory, cultural, and buying behavior challenges.

: Significant markets span the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with each region presenting unique regulatory, cultural, and buying behavior challenges. Technologies: Innovation centers around quieter clippers, ergonomic brushes, and smart devices, which are increasing their presence in both home and professional settings.

Tariff Impact

Changes in U.S. tariffs have altered sourcing dynamics, prompting reassessment of supplier networks and the pursuit of nearshoring tactics. These shifts necessitate phased adaptations in product offerings, updated procurement strategies, and greater focus on documentation and SKU management to ensure compliance. Consequently, the market is trending toward consolidation with an emphasis on private-label solutions and strategic volume agreements as stakeholders adapt to cost and regulatory pressures.

Key Takeaways from This Report

With a shift toward premiumization, brands are adjusting portfolios to meet the growing demand for wellness-focused, dermatologically supported formulations with visible benefits.

Success hinges on integrating digital and physical retail channels to provide omnichannel solutions, which enhance customer engagement and extend market reach.

Operational priorities now include sustainability and ingredient traceability, leading to increased demand for innovative packaging and transparent sourcing practices.

Supply chain resilience is critical, as companies adjust sourcing strategies, optimize SKUs, and enhance agility in response to evolving market and trade conditions.

Enhanced compliance measures are necessary as brands face stricter regulatory standards, requiring thorough documentation and transparent communication strategies.

Strategies must be region-specific: the Americas focus on wellness and premiumization, while EMEA emphasizes compliance and natural formulations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $23.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

8. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Product Type

9. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Pet Type

10. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Distribution Channel

11. Pet Grooming Products Market, by End User

12. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Region

13. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Group

14. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Country

17. Competitive Landscape

