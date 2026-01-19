Pet Grooming Products Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2032: Product Categories, Pet Types, End-User Segments, Distribution Channels, Regions, Technologies, Companies

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Grooming Products Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pet grooming products market is experiencing substantial transformation as consumer preferences evolve, retail channels diversify, and regulatory frameworks become more stringent. This market research report provides essential insights for senior executives, equipping them with strategic tools to foster innovation, agility, and optimal channel strategies necessary for securing long-term value and a competitive edge.
Market Snapshot: Pet Grooming Products Market
The market saw growth from USD 15.43 billion in 2025 to USD 16.30 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.43%, reaching USD 23.87 billion by 2032. This growth underscores a dynamic sector with rapidly changing consumer expectations, increasing demand for high-quality product lines, and an environment characterized by complex buyer patterns and regulatory intricacies. Decision-makers are urged to implement informed portfolio and procurement strategies to navigate these challenges.
Scope & Segmentation
- Product Categories: The scope includes a variety of conditioners, grooming tools like brushes, clippers, and nail trimmers, as well as perfumes, deodorants, and shampoos, which are divided into medicated and non-medicated for dogs, complemented by styling products such as gels, sprays, lotions, and creams. Emphasis is placed on function, effectiveness, and ingredient transparency.
- Pet Types: Specialized products cater to cats and dogs, addressing their unique grooming needs and preferences, thus enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.
- End-User Segments: Offered to both personal users and professional users, like grooming salons and pet hotels, with professionals requiring larger packs and durable tools for frequent use.
- Distribution Channels: Key channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, online retailers, specialty stores, and veterinary clinics, each providing unique advantages such as convenience, expertise, and credibility.
- Regions: Significant markets span the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with each region presenting unique regulatory, cultural, and buying behavior challenges.
- Technologies: Innovation centers around quieter clippers, ergonomic brushes, and smart devices, which are increasing their presence in both home and professional settings.
Tariff Impact
Changes in U.S. tariffs have altered sourcing dynamics, prompting reassessment of supplier networks and the pursuit of nearshoring tactics. These shifts necessitate phased adaptations in product offerings, updated procurement strategies, and greater focus on documentation and SKU management to ensure compliance. Consequently, the market is trending toward consolidation with an emphasis on private-label solutions and strategic volume agreements as stakeholders adapt to cost and regulatory pressures.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- With a shift toward premiumization, brands are adjusting portfolios to meet the growing demand for wellness-focused, dermatologically supported formulations with visible benefits.
- Success hinges on integrating digital and physical retail channels to provide omnichannel solutions, which enhance customer engagement and extend market reach.
- Operational priorities now include sustainability and ingredient traceability, leading to increased demand for innovative packaging and transparent sourcing practices.
- Supply chain resilience is critical, as companies adjust sourcing strategies, optimize SKUs, and enhance agility in response to evolving market and trade conditions.
- Enhanced compliance measures are necessary as brands face stricter regulatory standards, requiring thorough documentation and transparent communication strategies.
- Strategies must be region-specific: the Americas focus on wellness and premiumization, while EMEA emphasizes compliance and natural formulations.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|182
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$16.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$23.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Product Type
8.1. Conditioner
8.1.1. Cat Conditioner
8.1.2. Dog Conditioner
8.2. Grooming Tools
8.2.1. Brushes
8.2.2. Clippers
8.2.3. Nail Trimmers
8.3. Perfumes & Deodorants
8.3.1. Cologne
8.3.2. Deodorizing Sprays
8.4. Shampoo
8.4.1. Cat Shampoo
8.4.2. Dog Shampoo
8.4.2.1. Medicated
8.4.2.2. Non Medicated
8.5. Styling Products
8.5.1. Gels & Sprays
8.5.2. Lotions & Cremes
9. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Pet Type
9.1. Cats
9.2. Dogs
10. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
10.2. Online Retailers
10.3. Specialty Stores
10.3.1. Grooming Salons
10.3.2. Pet Stores
10.4. Veterinary Clinics
11. Pet Grooming Products Market, by End User
11.1. Personal Use
11.2. Professional Use
11.2.1. Pet Grooming Salons
11.2.2. Pet Hotels
12. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Region
12.1. Americas
12.1.1. North America
12.1.2. Latin America
12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
12.2.1. Europe
12.2.2. Middle East
12.2.3. Africa
12.3. Asia-Pacific
13. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Group
13.1. ASEAN
13.2. GCC
13.3. European Union
13.4. BRICS
13.5. G7
13.6. NATO
14. Pet Grooming Products Market, by Country
14.1. United States
14.2. Canada
14.3. Mexico
14.4. Brazil
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. Germany
14.7. France
14.8. Russia
14.9. Italy
14.10. Spain
14.11. China
14.12. India
14.13. Japan
14.14. Australia
14.15. South Korea
15. United States Pet Grooming Products Market
16. China Pet Grooming Products Market
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17.5. Andis Company
17.6. Central Garden & Pet Company
17.7. Conair Corporation
17.8. Hartz Mountain Corporation
17.9. Newell Brands Inc.
17.10. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.
17.11. Pets at Home Group plc
17.12. Rolf C. Hagen Inc
17.13. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
17.14. Unicharm Corporation
17.15. Wahl Clipper Corporation
