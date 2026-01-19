Spinal Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global Spinal Implants market was valued at 11.5 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Spinal Implants Market Summary

Spinal Implants Market Report Attributes Details Spinal Implants Market Size (2024) USD 11.5 Billion Spinal Implants Market Size (2030) USD 15.8 Billion CAGR 5.5 % Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments Covered Spinal Implants Market by Product Type

Spinal Implants Market by Surgery Type

Spinal Implants Market by Application Type

Spinal Implants Market by End Users Type Regions Covered North America : US and Canada

: US and Canada Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe Asia-Pacific : China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Spinal Implants Market Size

The US held a majority share in the global spinal implants market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Growth Drivers

The rapidly increasing global geriatric population prone to spinal disorders and degenerative conditions.

Rising incidences of traumatic injuries requiring surgical spinal intervention.

Growing adoption and advancements in minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS) techniques.

Increasing healthcare expenditure and surgical volumes, particularly in emerging economies.

Opportunities

The potential of 3D printing to create patient-specific implants (PSIs) tailored for better outcomes.

Development and adoption of bioactive materials and smart implants enhancing fusion and recovery.

Expansion of the market in high-growth regions like Asia Pacific with aging populations and improving access.

Increasing integration of AI and robotics in surgical planning and execution for enhanced precision.





Key Insights from Spinal Implants Market Analysis



Spinal fusion devices by product type dominated the spinal implants market in the year 2024

In 2024, by product type, spinal fusion devices held the largest market share in the spinal implants market, driven by innovation and established surgical practices. For example, regulatory actions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicate ongoing advancement. In March 2024, the FDA granted breakthrough device designation to Bioretec's RemeOs Spinal Interbody Cage, highlighting a significant advancement in fusion technology. This approval, combined with the focus on technological innovation by prominent industry players like Medtronic and Stryker, illustrates the industry's sustained investment in the fusion segment.

Open surgery by surgery type held the largest market share in the year 2024

Open surgery by surgery type held the largest share in the spinal implants market in 2024, primarily due to its necessity for addressing complex spinal conditions and its long-standing clinical validation. Procedures involving severe deformities, such as scoliosis, complex trauma, and spinal tumors, often require the extensive access and direct visualization that open surgery provides. For instance, while Globus Medical announced FDA approval for a non-fusion scoliosis correction system in 2024, many complex scoliosis cases still necessitate traditional open approaches to achieve accurate multi-level spinal alignment corrections. The established practice and extensive training of many experienced surgeons also contribute to the dominance of open surgery; these techniques offer direct visualization and tactile feedback, which are preferred for intricate procedures, although minimally invasive techniques are growing.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the spinal implants market during the forecast period (2025–2030)

Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the spinal implants market during the forecast period (2025–2030), driven by a confluence of demographic shifts, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and rapid technological adoption. This dynamic growth trajectory is underpinned by the region's vast and rapidly aging population, which significantly increases the prevalence of spinal disorders. For instance, a 2025 report from the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) highlighted that India's elderly population (aged 60+) is projected to grow substantially, creating a larger pool of patients requiring treatment for degenerative conditions.

