Gaming Industry Veteran Kent Young Launches New AI-Powered Gaming Technology and Content Venture, Predigy

RENO, Nev., Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kent Young, the gaming industry visionary behind True Blue Gaming and Spin Games, today announced the launch of his third major venture, Predigy. Following a track record of two consecutive lucrative exits, Young’s latest venture is poised to disrupt the sector by leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence, to create alternative gaming applications for existing and emerging gaming related segments.

Predigy enters the market with a singular mission: to harness the generative power of AI to develop alternative gaming technology and content that moves beyond traditional casino applications. As the industry at large seeks to adopt new and innovative verticals, Predigy will focus on building immersive, AI-adaptive applications that bridge the gap between alternative verticals and real-money wagering.

The launch marks the third chapter in Young’s history of building and scaling successful gaming technology companies:

True Blue Gaming: Young’s first major venture, a content provider known for innovative slot content, was acquired by Aruze Gaming America in 2009.

Young’s first major venture, a content provider known for innovative slot content, was acquired by in 2009. Spin Games: A pioneer in Remote Gaming Server (RGS) technology and interactive content, Spin Games was acquired by Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG) in 2022.

Both previous ventures resulted in successful technology and content operational excellence, resulting in significant exits, cementing Young’s reputation for identifying market shifts early and building technology and content that drives high-value acquisitions.

"The gaming and related verticals landscape is currently undergoing its most significant transformation in history," said Kent Young, Founder of Predigy. "With True Blue, we focused on land-based content innovation. With Spin Games, we pioneered the early days of North American iGaming digital content and RGS technology. With Predigy, we are looking specifically at how AI development environments can fundamentally alter technology, design applications, and player interaction. We are building 'alternative' gaming applications as the traditional environment and gameplay evolve in real-time."

Predigy creates a unique value proposition for operators looking to diversify product categories and end user enhancement.

About Predigy

Predigy is a gaming technology development company dedicated to the development of AI-driven alternative gaming applications. Founded by industry veteran Kent Young, the company focuses on next-generation technology and alternative content that utilizes artificial intelligence to create dynamic, adaptive, and immersive player experiences for the global gaming, and vertical markets.

www.predigy.com