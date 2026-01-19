The global Wi-Fi 7 market to grow at a CAGR of 55% during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global Wi-Fi 7 market was valued at 1.8 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Wi-fi 7Market Report Pricing @ https://www.wissenresearch.com/Pricing/

Wi-fi 7 Market Report Summary

Wi-fi 7Market Report Attributes Details Wi-fi 7Market Size (2024) USD 1.8 Billion Wi-fi 7Market Size (2030) USD 25.7 Billion CAGR 55% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments Covered Wi-Fi 7 Market by Location

Wi-Fi 7 Market by Offering

Wi-Fi 7 Market by Application

Wi-Fi 7 Market by End User Regions Covered North America : US and Canada

: US and Canada Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe Asia-Pacific : China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific Latin America

Middle East and Africa

US Wi-fi 7 Market Size

The US held a major share in the global wi-fi 7 market in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 54 % during the forecast period (2025-2030).

Growth Drivers

Demand for extreme bandwidth & low latency

Need for reliability via Multi-Link Operation (MLO)

High device connectivity

6GHz spectrum utilization

Advancements in semiconductor tech

Demand from Augmented Reality (AR)/ Virtual Reality (VR) & Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Requirement for multi-gigabit speeds in high-density environments (stadiums, airports, enterprises)

Opportunities

Leveraging MLO for enterprise and industrial reliability

Capturing demand from emerging economies upgrading infrastructure

Driving upgrades in the residential market for smart homes

Offering enhanced performance in the 6GHz band

Developing coexistence solutions for complex wireless environments





Key Insights from Wi-Fi 7 Market Analysis



Outdoor segment will dominate the Wi-Fi 7 market by location in forecast period (2025-2030)

Outdoor segment by location is expected to register the fastest growth rate in the Wi-Fi 7 market during the forecast period (2025-2030), driven by the increasing need for high-speed, reliable, and strong wireless connectivity in public spaces, stadiums, transportation hubs, enterprise campus environments, and outdoor events. Wi-Fi 7's capabilities, particularly MLO for enhanced reliability and significantly higher bandwidth, are crucial for supporting large numbers of users and bandwidth-intensive applications like 8K video streaming, AR/VR experiences, and real-time data processing in these often challenging, high density, and interference prone outdoor settings. The market impact is significant, as this segment's rapid growth will be a key driver for overall Wi-Fi 7 adoption.

Hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest market share for Wi-Fi 7 market by offering in 2025.

Hardware segment is estimated to hold the largest market share for the Wi-Fi 7 market by offering in 2025, driven by the fundamental requirement for new physical infrastructure to enable the next generation of wireless connectivity. This segment encompasses essential components such as Wi-Fi 7 routers, access points, and the advanced semiconductor chipsets that power them. The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 necessitates the widespread replacement or upgrade of existing network hardware to unlock its extreme bandwidth, low latency, and MLO capabilities. Demand is fueled by the need for high-performance home networks, extensive enterprise deployments, and the deployment of public Wi-Fi infrastructure.

North America will hold the largest market share in Wi-Fi 7 market in the forecast period (2025-2030)

North America is projected to hold the largest market share in the Wi-Fi 7 market during the forecast period (2025-2030), driven by high consumer demand for advanced connectivity solutions, extensive digital infrastructure investments, and the presence of major technology and semiconductor companies. The region benefits from advanced technological adoption, significant investments in digital transformation across enterprises, and a large base of early adopters for high-bandwidth applications like streaming, gaming, and smart homes. A well-established network ecosystem, coupled with stringent performance expectations and substantial investments in R&D for next-generation wireless technologies, further solidified its leading position. The push towards higher network performance, coupled with enterprise needs for robust and scalable solutions, makes North America a key market shaping the global trajectory and influencing the direction of the Wi-Fi 7 industry.

Request Customized Report @ https://www.wissenresearch.com/ask-for-customization/

Contact us for free sample of wi-fi 7market report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/contact-us/

Other Latest Report from Wissen Research

About us

Wissen Research is a leading market research firm that serves over 800 clients, with 40% of the top 2,000 companies relying on us for insights into key business questions and the identification of new high-growth and niche revenue opportunities. We offer exclusive market intelligence from over 120 subject matter experts and analysts, complemented by our high-growth niche market studies and consulting services.

Our research methodology delivers quantifiable and actionable insights into interconnected market ecosystems shaped by disruptive technologies and emerging markets. We not only focus on factors that will impact our clients' revenue but also explore what could affect their customers' revenue by revealing latent and adjacent market opportunities.

We collaborate across all B2B sectors, engaging with C-level executives in areas such as R&D, intellectual property, strategy, marketing, sales, product development, and M&A.