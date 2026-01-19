Prospective Study on L3 Intelligent Driving Technology of OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers 2025 Featuring Products and Tecnologies of 9 Tier 1 Suppliers and 15 OEMs

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prospective Study on L3 Intelligent Driving Technology of OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



L3 Research: The Window of Opportunity Has Arrived - Eight Trends in L3 Layout of OEMs and Tier 1 Suppliers



Through in-depth research on 15 OEMs (including 8 Chinese and 7 foreign OEMs) and 9 Tier 1 suppliers (covering chips, lidar, domain controllers, ADAS, etc.), the publisher analyzes the core layout of L3 intelligent driving of the two groups. For OEMs, this report comprehensively combs through their L3 intelligent vehicle development strategies, key launch nodes, and first L3 models, as well as sensor hardware solutions, intelligent driving chip selection, technology path planning, and redundancy strategy design. For Tier 1 suppliers, it focuses on exploring the R&D and implementation progress of their L3 intelligent driving products. Based on the above research, it finally summarizes eight major development trends of L3 intelligent driving in the Chinese market over the next 3 years.



Currently, urban NOA has been extended to vehicle models priced at RMB150,000. The competitive barrier disappears and industry homogenization intensifies. At this time, L3 has become a key breakthrough for OEMs to compete for users and achieve brand upgrading. Only by making breakthroughs in L3 can OEMs meet users' high-level demands for "more worry-free and safer" driving, and establish differentiated advantages. L3 is not only a touchstone for technical strength but also an amplifier of brand value. As a crucial step towards true autonomous driving, L3 needs to overcome challenges such as regulatory compliance and advanced sensor fusion, and its reliability directly reflects OEMs' technical capabilities. OEMs that take the lead in mass-producing L3 can quickly establish labels of "technological leadership" and "high-end intelligence", drive up the value of the full range of their models, and widen the gap with competitors.



In Geely Zeekr's case, its intelligent driving evolution path clearly points to L3: launched a self-developed full-stack intelligent driving system in December 2023, realizing highway NOA and APA; fully rolled out mapfree urban NOA in December 2024; will implement Door-to-Door (D2D) function in June 2026. Making breakthroughs in L3 and L4 is the core direction of its next technical evolution.



Consumers' Demand for Higher-level Intelligent Driving Functions Is Reshaping the Market Structure, with 33% of Consumers Hoping to Upgrade Urban NOA to L3/L4 Functions



From the data of newly launched vehicles, the installation of intelligent driving in passenger cars in China featured a greatly polarized pattern from 2023 to 2025: L2.5/L2.9 high-level intelligent driving functions enjoyed leapfrog growth, while traditional L1-L2+ intelligent driving functions continued to decline, clearly reflecting the trend of faster industry intelligence and iteration. In 2023, L2.5 and L2.9 intelligent driving were still niche configurations in the market, with installation rates of only 4.57% and 3.3% in newly launched models, respectively.

However, from January to April 2025, both boomed: the proportion of new cars equipped with L2.5 intelligent driving soared to 34.8%, and those with L2.9 even took a 34.82% share, showing a very high market penetration. In sharp contrast, the installation rate of traditional L1-L2+ intelligent driving functions was on the decline during this period. This polarization trend clearly indicates that consumers' preference for higher-level intelligent driving functions has begun to reshape the market supply structure, and high-level intelligent driving is gradually becoming the core focus of competition in the new car market.



From the Supply Side, the Window of Opportunity Brought by L3 Is Clear, Multiple Chinese OEMs Have Taken the Period from 2025 to 2027 as a Critical Phase for Mass Production and Installation of L3 Intelligent Driving, and Pre-embedded Hardware Becomes the Mainstream Strategy



From the supply side, the window of opportunity for commercialization of L3 intelligent driving is clear. Leading OEMs such as NIO, Xpeng, Geely, and Huawei-affiliated OEMs have regarded 2025-2026 as the critical period for mass production. Pre-embedded hardware has become the mainstream industry strategy: by pre-equipping components such as lidar and high-compute chips, they can quickly activate functions to win a place and gain first-mover advantages after regulatory relaxation.



Full-stack Independent R&D: Exchange high investment for long-term technical moat



Leading OEMs such as NIO, Xpeng, Li Auto, and Geely have anchored full-stack independent R&D, the core of which is to master the full-link dominance of underlying hardware (such as self-developed chip adaptation) and top-layer algorithms (end-to-end large models). This model can build an exclusive data closed loop, continuously collect edge data such as "takeover" scenarios via production vehicles to reversely feed algorithm iteration, and build an irreproducible technical barrier. However, the cost is high, and there are technical trial and error and cycle risks.



Multi-channel Lidar Becomes an Important Choice for OEMs to Lay out L3 Intelligent Driving and Ensure Safety Redundancy



Global L3 intelligent driving sensor solutions show a clear differentiation: only Tesla and Xpeng adhere to the vision-only route, while other mainstream OEMs inside and outside China and pilot manufacturers take lidar as the core configuration. Chinese ones include Huawei-affiliated OEMs, Geely, GAC, SAIC IM, and NIO; foreign ones such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Honda that have piloted L3, and European and American giants that have not conducted road tests.



The Computing Power Required for L3 Intelligent Driving Shows an Exponential Leap, with 1000TOPS Becoming the Mainstream Threshold



The computing power required for autonomous driving is not blindly piled up, but is deeply bound to levels, scenarios, and algorithm models. L2 deals with basic scenarios such as lane keeping and adaptive cruise control, and ?50TOPS dense computing power is sufficient. Excessive stacking will only lead to resource waste and high cost.



Due to the need to take on the main driving responsibility, L3 needs to cope with complex urban traffic, various traffic participants, dynamic environmental changes and other scenarios. It requires large-scale neural network models for real-time reasoning. The expansion of end-to-end large model parameters results in the demand for higher vehicle computing power. After combining end-to-end technology and VLM into VLA, the vehicle-side model parameters become larger. It not only needs efficient real-time reasoning capability but also has the ability to recognize the complex world and give suggestions. Deploying VLA models will pose quite high requirements for vehicle chip hardware. The demand for sparse computing power directly jumps to 1000-2000TOPS level, and the dense computing power threshold rises to ?200TOPS.



Device-cloud Collaboration, the Core Architecture for Breaking through Computing Power Constraints in L3 intelligent Driving Layout



"Device-cloud collaboration" has become a consensual choice for mainstream OEMs laying out L3 intelligent driving to break through computing power. Its essence is to solve the core contradiction between the performance requirements of large models and the limitations of vehicle computing power through the division of labor of building capabilities in the cloud and implementing applications on vehicles. Xpeng's technical practice is a typical example of this path.



L3 Intelligent Driving Moves Towards End-to-end 2.0, and VLA Becomes One of the Mainstream Routes to Break Through Experience Bottlenecks for L3 Intelligent Driving



L3 intelligent driving is moving from "modular splicing" to the "end-to-end 2.0" era. The core evolution logic is the deepening of multi-modal fusion. The combination of "VLA (Vision-Language-Action model) + device-cloud collaboration + world model" is becoming the mainstream path to break through technical limitations and realize commercial use. SAIC IM's three-stage evolution route accurately embodies this leap process from "technology availability" to "experience reliability".



