China and Global Intelligent Vehicle Cross-Domain Integration Strategies and Innovative Functions Report 2025: Automakers' Competition Extends to Cockpit-Driving, Powertrain, and Chassis

Cross-Domain Integration Strategy Research: Automakers' Competition Extends to Cross-Domain Innovative Function Scenarios such as Cockpit-Driving, Powertrain, and Chassis



Cross-domain integration of intelligent vehicles has become a key choice for automakers to break through technical bottlenecks and build differentiated advantages, serving as the core trend in the current industry development. Although major players have different focuses and approaches to the collaborative cooperation between domains, their development ideas all involve first integrating the functions of some domains into a high-performance computing unit, and then gradually aggregating the functions of more domains.



The core of cross-domain integration lies in "computing power sharing", "data intercommunication", and "scenario extension". Through cross-domain integration and reconstruction, it achieves "hardware resource sharing, software service intercommunication, and scenario collaborative linkage", and ultimately realizes the full-domain perception and intelligent decision-making of "human-vehicle-environment". While improving vehicle energy efficiency, driving pleasure, and riding comfort, it further simplifies the system and reduces costs. At the same time, through scalable and modular design, it explores a variety of innovative functions and scenarios.



Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Function and Scenario Exploration 1: Cockpit-Driving Integration Enables Smooth "Lane Change Collaboration"



In October 2025, the 2026 BAIC Arcfox T5 was officially mass-produced and launched. It is equipped with Zhuoyu's cockpit-driving integrated solution based on Qualcomm SA8775P single chip, relying on a 144TOPS computing power platform to achieve advanced cockpit, urban and highway navigation assistance, automatic parking assistance, cross-floor memory parking and other functions.



Through the application of the cockpit-driving integrated domain controller, Arcfox T5 promotes the high integration of core components, realizing the full integration and intelligence of intelligent driving and cockpit. Compared with the stage of domain concentration where the cockpit and intelligent driving operate independently, cockpit-driving integration achieves shorter communication links, higher bandwidth, lower latency, and more responsive interaction. It not only makes the urban NOA multi-scenario situations such as full-scenario detour, navigation lane change, urban left and right turns, and CUT-in response smoother, and the intelligent driving and cockpit voice assistant can run multiple tasks in parallel, but also promotes the efficient linkage of intelligent driving and cockpit in full scenarios, providing a more intelligent integrated service experience.



Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Function and Scenario Exploration 2: Driven by cockpit-driving Integration and AI Large Models, Realizing the Evolution from "Voice Vehicle Control / Voice Driving Control / Seamless Human-Machine Co-Driving"



With the help of AI large models, the capabilities of voice assistants have been continuously improved. From voice control of non-driving vehicle functions such as seats, windows, and air conditioners to voice driving control becoming a reality, automakers such as Xpeng and Li Auto have launched scenario functions such as voice driving control to further enhance the driving experience.

In the future, seamless human-machine co-driving will become one of the main development directions of cross-domain integration scenarios.



With the help of AI large models, large language models are used to understand user semantics. For example, through the voice command "Overtake for me", the system can recognize and execute the expected overtaking behavior. The autonomous driving system can recognize the surrounding environment through visual large models and respond at the appropriate time, such as decelerating, turning left or right, or parking nearby. In addition to voice commands, applying a slight force to the steering wheel can also make the vehicle understand the driver's intention and independently complete actions such as lane changes, realizing more timely and natural human-machine interaction.



Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Function and Scenario Exploration 3: Cross-Domain Collaborative Integration of Intelligent Driving, Chassis, and Powertrain to Achieve More Efficient Parking Assistance, etc.



Through the cross-domain integration of powertrain and chassis domains to coordinately control acceleration and deceleration, steering, braking, and suspension, it can improve energy efficiency, increase driving pleasure and comfort experience, while simplifying the system and reducing costs. At the same time, it can adapt to diverse needs through scalable and modular design.



With the continuous application of new technologies such as chassis by-wire and intelligent driving, and driven by the continuous upgrading of AI large models and software system algorithms, the evolution of cross-domain integration of intelligent driving/chassis/powertrain has created a variety of innovative functional scenarios.



Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Function and Scenario Exploration 4: Active Anti-Carsickness



The active anti-carsickness function is an innovative technology launched by automakers in recent years to alleviate carsickness. It mainly realizes the adaptive adjustment of vehicle motion status according to the occupant's status through the cross-domain integration and linkage of intelligent driving, chassis, and cockpit, and coordinates the differences between vision and body perception to reduce carsickness symptoms.



With Yunnian system as the core, it deeply integrates the steering, braking, and electric drive systems, real-time monitors the vehicle status, and significantly suppresses the pitch during acceleration and deceleration, roll during cornering, and bounce on bumpy roads through millisecond-level adjustment of damping, stiffness, and body posture.

Visually, the system innovatively equips a vehicle-mounted dynamic dot matrix screen. The dynamic floating points will float synchronously with the vehicle's movement to alleviate dizziness caused by inconsistent vision and vestibular perception.

Denza exclusive "Lemon Snow Scene" fragrance, mainly composed of natural limonene, purifies the air in the car, reduces anxiety and motion sickness symptoms, and alleviates carsickness from the sense of smell, especially suitable for users sensitive to odors. Combined with the comfortable body feeling brought by the 24C constant temperature fresh air conditioning system in the tactile dimension, the anti-carsickness effect is optimized.



Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Function and Scenario Exploration 5: Intelligent Driving Perception Linked with Airbags to Achieve Active Risk Prediction



Based on the cross-domain linkage between the automotive perception system and airbags, it realizes active risk prediction and responds in advance, allowing safety protection to take the lead to reduce accident injuries.



In general, the cross-domain integration of intelligent vehicles is a comprehensive and in-depth integration from the underlying hardware architecture to the software ecosystem and then to the top-level AI applications. It ultimately points to a mobile intelligent space that is actively safe, with continuous scenarios, accompanying services, emotional, and evolvable.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Current Situation and Development Trends of Cross-Domain Integration Market

2 Exploration of Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Functions and Scenarios for Intelligent Vehicles

3 Evolution Trends of Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Products for Intelligent Vehicles

4 Summary of Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Product Layout by OEMs

4.1 Summary of Cross-Domain Integration Product Layout Related to Central Computing

4.2 Layout of Cross-Domain Integration Product Solutions Related to Body/Powertrain/Chassis

4.3 Summary of Cross-Domain Integration Software Platform Product Solution Layout by OEMs

5 Research on Cross-Domain Integration Innovative Product and Scenario Layout by OEMs

5.1 Xpeng

5.2 NIO

5.3 Li Auto

5.4 Leapmotor

5.5 Xiaomi Auto

5.6 Huawei HarmonyOS Intelligent Mobility

5.7 Avatr

5.8 BYD

5.9 Geely Auto

5.10 SAIC Group

5.11 GAC Group

5.12 Great Wall Motor

5.13 Changan

5.14 BAIC Group

5.15 FAW Hongqi

5.16 Voyah

5.17 Chery

5.18 Tesla

5.19 Volkswagen

5.20 BMW

5.21 Mercedes-Benz

5.22 General Motors

5.23 Ford Motor

6 Cross-Domain Integration Product and Technology Layout of Chinese Tier1s

6.1 ECARX

6.2 Desay SV

6.3 Pateo

6.4 ADAYO

6.5 Joynext

6.6 CarLink

6.7 HiRain

6.8 UAES

6.9 Thundersoft

6.10 Nobo Auto

6.11 Hangsheng Electronics

6.12 BDStar

6.13 Megatronix Technology

7 Cross-Domain Integration Product and Technology Layout of Foreign Tier1s

7.1 Bosch

7.2 AUMOVIO Group (Automotive Sub-Group of Continental AG)

7.3 ZF

7.4 Aptiv

7.5 Harman

7.6 Visteon

7.7 LG Electronics

7.8 Faurecia

