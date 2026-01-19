The Global Market for Automatic & Smart Pet Feeders 2026-2032: Set to Reach $1.85 Billion by 2032 with a 9.64% CAGR; Connectivity and Innovation Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automatic and smart pet feeder market is experiencing a significant evolution driven by connectivity advances, emerging services, and changing regulatory landscapes. This market research report delivers a comprehensive overview for senior leaders, offering insights that support effective market positioning and enhance operational resilience in this dynamic sector.

Market Snapshot: Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market

The market for Automatic & Smart Pet Feeders is on track to grow from USD 972.71 million in 2025 to USD 1.07 billion in 2026, with a projected CAGR of 9.64% through 2032, ultimately reaching USD 1.85 billion. This growth is sparked by changing consumer preferences, increased adoption of connected technology, and an emphasis on seamless integration between hardware and ongoing services in pet care solutions.

Scope & Segmentation

Pet Types: The market caters to the needs of cats, dogs, and birds, offering products tailored to various nutritional demands, pet sizes, and behavioral patterns across life stages.

The market caters to the needs of cats, dogs, and birds, offering products tailored to various nutritional demands, pet sizes, and behavioral patterns across life stages. Connectivity Options: Offers range from Bluetooth-enabled, Wi-Fi-enabled, to hybrid devices, providing a balance of remote management, user experience, and pricing for diverse customer segments.

Offers range from Bluetooth-enabled, Wi-Fi-enabled, to hybrid devices, providing a balance of remote management, user experience, and pricing for diverse customer segments. Feeding Capacities: Product categories vary from compact models below 3L for small pets or single-pet scenarios, 3L-5L solutions for medium-sized or multi-day use, to above 5L units for multiple-pet households or commercial institutions.

Product categories vary from compact models below 3L for small pets or single-pet scenarios, 3L-5L solutions for medium-sized or multi-day use, to above 5L units for multiple-pet households or commercial institutions. Sales Channels: Strategies include offline outlets like specialty retailers and supermarkets, alongside robust online direct-to-consumer and third-party e-commerce channels.

Strategies include offline outlets like specialty retailers and supermarkets, alongside robust online direct-to-consumer and third-party e-commerce channels. End Users: Individual pet owners, animal shelters, and professional institutions are addressed, with distinct service and procurement requirements to ensure optimal adoption.

Individual pet owners, animal shelters, and professional institutions are addressed, with distinct service and procurement requirements to ensure optimal adoption. Regions Covered: The market analysis encompasses the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with regional buyer trends, product preferences, and regulatory adaptations driving innovation.

The market analysis encompasses the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with regional buyer trends, product preferences, and regulatory adaptations driving innovation. Key Technologies: Solutions feature cloud-based management, over-the-air firmware updates, remote scheduling, voice assistant compatibility, and modular accessories for extended service potential.

Strategic and Competitive Insights

There is a shift in consumer expectations towards connected feeder systems that integrate with smart home environments, supporting continuous pet wellness monitoring.

The software ecosystem is pivotal for innovation, necessitating secure data handling, effective remote management, and intuitive interfaces that enhance product reliability and customer engagement.

Sustainability is becoming central, with manufacturers focusing on recyclable materials, modular designs for easier repairs, and environmentally friendly packaging.

Optimization of sales channels depends on local market maturity; physical stores boost product interactions and premium positioning, while online platforms expand brand storytelling and bundled offerings.

Custom designs that cater to specific pet types and user needs support differentiation and market penetration.

Cross-industry collaborations in hardware and software fast-track feature development and enable recurring revenue models extending beyond initial sales.

Key Takeaways from This Report

With increasing consumer demands, connected and integrated feeder systems offer competitive advantages, aligning with smart home trends and supporting pet wellness.

Supply chain alignment and channel selection strategies are enhanced through this report, accommodating regional regulations and consumer preferences.

Organizations will be better equipped for supplier diversification and regulatory challenges, ensuring resilience in shifting market conditions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Pet Type

8.1. Birds

8.2. Cats

8.2.1. Adult Cats

8.2.2. Kittens

8.2.3. Senior Cats

8.3. Dogs

8.3.1. Adult Dogs

8.3.2. Puppies

8.3.3. Senior Dogs



9. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Connectivity

9.1. Bluetooth Enabled

9.2. Wi-Fi Enabled



10. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Feeding Capacity

10.1. 3L to 5L

10.2. Above 5L

10.3. Below 3L



11. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Sales Channel

11.1. Offline

11.1.1. Special Pet Shops

11.1.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

11.2. Online

11.2.1. Brand Websites

11.2.2. eCommerce Platforms



12. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by End User

12.1. Animal Shelters & Rescue Centers

12.2. Individual Pet Owners



13. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market



17. China Automatic & Smart Pet Feeder Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. C&A Marketing, Inc.

18.6. CHANGZHOU JOYWAY HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS CORP.,LTD

18.7. Dogness (International) Co., Ltd.

18.8. Geeni Smarthome

18.9. HoneyGuaridan

18.10. Indipal Techpro Private Limited

18.11. Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd.

18.12. Ningbo Glory King Imp&Exp Co., Ltd.

18.13. Omni Intelligent Technology

18.14. PAWAii

18.15. Pawbo, Inc.

18.16. Pet Marvel

18.17. PETKIT Network Technology Co.,Ltd.

18.18. Pets at Home Group Plc

18.19. Radio Systems Corporation

18.20. Renesas Electronics Corporation

18.21. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

18.22. Shenzhen Kadandi Technology Co., Ltd.

18.23. Skymee

18.24. SureFeed

18.25. SureFlap Ltd

18.26. TESLA Solar, s.r.o.

18.27. Wopet Pet Product Ltd.

18.28. Xiaomi Group

18.29. Yangzhou Holly International Co., Ltd.



