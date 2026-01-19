Global and China Automotive Glass and Smart Glass Research Report 2025: Key Opportunities in Enhancing Cockpit Spaciousness and Aesthetics

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Glass and Smart Glass Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Glass Report: Dimmable Glass Offers Active Mode, Penetration Rate Expected to Reach 10% by 2030



This report comprehensively analyzes the status quo of the automotive smart glass industry, covering (smart) glass function classification, industry chain, cost structure, policies, global market size, core suppliers, and typical application cases of automakers. It also conducts in-depth research and judgment on the future market prospects and technology trends of automotive glass.



Penetration Rate of Dimmable Fixed Sunroof Is Expected to Reach 10% in 2030



From January to July 2025, panoramic fixed sunroofs (including standard and optional) were installed in 2.776 million passenger cars in China, a like-on-like increase of 40.9%, with an overall penetration rate of 22.4%. In contrast, dimmable panoramic fixed sunroofs were installed in 132,000 passenger cars, and the expected annual penetration rate is only 1.6%.



Seen from fixed sunroof installation data, as an important configuration to enhance sense of cockpit space and technological atmosphere, panoramic fixed sunroofs accurately align with the architectural characteristics of new energy vehicles. A high chassis tends to compress head space, while large-size fixed sunroofs can effectively alleviate oppression and enhance the sense of spaciousness, catering to the aesthetic preferences of current consumers, especially young groups, for a premium and technological feel. Although dimmable fixed sunroofs are one of the most intuitive solutions to solve heat insulation and sun protection problems, currently the excessively high additional costs and the dimmable technology route that has not yet achieved economies of scale have prevented dimmable fixed sunroofs from becoming a "mainstream standard configuration".



However, against the backdrop of rising acceptance of panoramic fixed sunroofs in the overall automotive market, dimmable fixed sunroofs still have significant market potential. As dimming technology becomes mature and stable, cost ramps down, and cost performance stands out, the penetration rate of dimmable fixed sunroofs is expected to reach 10% in 2030, being installed in 2.6 million vehicles correspondingly.



Dimmable Glass Integrates Environmental Situation Awareness System to Achieve Automatic Adjustment



The adaptive light-sensing technology of automotive dimmable glass perceives environmental changes via multi-source sensors and automatically adjusts transparency of glass. It upgrades car windows from a single wind-shielding component to a dynamic interactive interface that can intelligently manage light and privacy.



By sorting out production vehicle models that can enable adaptive light-sensing adjustment functions, the environmental situation awareness sensors used include light sensors/ultraviolet sensors, vehicle attitude sensors, intelligent driving perception hardware, etc.

Light sensor: Responsible for perceiving light intensity of external environment, which is the foundation of automatic dimming.

Ultraviolet sensor: Specifically used to detect ultraviolet rays, it is the key to judging sun protection needs. The system decides whether to trigger sunshades, dimmable glass, or partial shading according to ultraviolet intensity.

Intelligent driving perception hardware: Spatial relationship perception. Including cameras, radars, etc., it is used to recognize objects such as pedestrians and vehicles around the vehicle and judge their distance, providing data support for active privacy protection.

Vehicle positioning and attitude sensor: Spatial-temporal and attitude perception. Combined with GPS, gyroscope and other data, it obtains vehicle location, heading and real-time attitude information.



The sensor data are sent to the vehicle's processing unit to be calculated with algorithms (e.g., the "multi-dimensional judgment" of Yangwang U8L and the "3D sun model" of MAEXTRO S800), and finally generate instructions to accurately control transparency of glass.



Automotive Glass Integrates Projection/Display Function for Viewing, Navigation and Other Purposes



Based on transparent car window display technology, automotive windshields, car windows, and fixed sunroofs are upgraded from traditional automotive glass to interactive transparent displays, providing users with functions such as navigation/vehicle status display, viewing, drawing, and weather inquiry.

For example, AUO launches the Virtual Sky Canopy, a product which seamlessly integrates large-scale transparent Micro LED displays into the sunroof, supports display of images and links with side windows to create a surround theater-like panoramic visual effect; Fuyao Glass's projection display fixed sunroof can display high-definition images in full color, creating an exclusive "private theater" for users; BOE's 12.5-inch flexible transparent OLED interactive magic window adopts transparent OLED display technology, with a visible light transparency of 45%, a display brightness of up to 700nit, 100% full color gamut, and supports the expansion of system functions such as drawing and graffiti, navigation and positioning, weather inquiry, and photography.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Automotive Glass

1.1 Classification of Automotive Glass

1.2 Classification of Automotive Glass Functions

1.3 Automotive Glass Industry Chain

1.4 Cost Structure of Automotive Glass

1.5 Automotive Smart Dimmable Glass Industry Chain

1.6 Technical Routes and Cost Research of Automotive Smart Dimmable Glass

1.7.1 Heat Insulation/Infrared Reflective Film

1.8 Conductive Film/ITO Layer (1)

1.9 Control Unit

1.10 Policy: National Standard Smart Glazing Used on Road Vehicles



2 Global Automotive Glass Market Size

2.1 Overview of Global Automotive Glass Market

2.2 Overview of European Automotive Glass Market

2.3 Overview of North American Automotive Glass Market

2.4 Installation of Multi-Layer Soundproof Glass in Passenger Cars in China

2.5 Installation of UV-Protective/Heat-Insulating Glass in Passenger Cars in China

2.6 Installation of Rear Side Privacy Glass in Passenger Cars in China

2.7 Installation of Openable/Fixed Sunroofs in Passenger Cars in China

2.8 Installation of Color-Changing Side Windows in Passenger Cars in China

2.9 Chinese Passenger Car Sales, 2022-2030E

2.10 Chinese Passenger Car Panoramic Fixed Sunroof Market Size, 2022-2030E

2.11 Chinese Passenger Car Dimmable Fixed Sunroof Market Size, 2022-2030E

2.12 Chinese Passenger Car Dimmable Side Window Market Size, 2022-2030E



3 Automotive Glass Solutions of Suppliers

3.1 Fuyao Glass

3.2 AGC

3.3 NSG Group

3.4 Saint-Gobain

3.5 Xinyi Glass

3.6 Yaohua Pilkingyon Glass Group

3.7 Webasto

3.8 Inalfa

3.9 Ambilight

3.10 BOE

3.11 Gauzy

3.12 Other Supplier: Ruihua Optoelectronics' Automotive Dyed Liquid Crystal Dimmable Glass



4 Typical Glass Application Cases of Automakers

4.1 Summary of Panoramic Fixed Sunroof Application Cases in Mainstream Models

4.2 Yangwang U8L Dingshi Edition

4.2 2025 IM L6

4.2 2025 Geely LEVC L380

4.2 Zeekr 9X

4.2 Li Auto i6

4.2 2025 NIO ES8

4.2 Leapmotor B10

4.2 Xiaomi YU7

4.2 Xiaomi SU7

4.2 MAEXTRO S800

4.2 SAIC H5

4.2 Dongfeng Honda S7

4.2 FAW Toyota bZ5

4.2 2025 Polestar 4

4.2 New Volvo XC70

4.2 2026 Audi E5 Sportback



5 Automotive (Smart) Glass Patents

5.1 Summary of Automotive (Smart) Glass Patents in 2025

5.1.1 Fuyao Glass

5.1.2 AGC

5.1.3 NSG Nippon Sheet Glass

5.1.4 Saint-Gobain

5.1.5 Xinyi

5.1.6 Yaohua Pilkingyon Glass Group

5.1 Ambilight

5.2 Automotive Glass Patent Cases

5.2.1 Fuyao "Glass Antenna" Patent

5.2.2 Saint-Gobain (1) "Projection Window" Patent

5.2.3 Saint-Gobain (2) "Side Window with Display Function" Patent

5.2.4 Saint-Gobain (3) "Window Assembly with Interactive Function" Patent

5.2.5 Hella's "Window Welcome and Farewell Control System" Patent

5.2.6 Taiwan Glass' "Automotive Sunroof" Patent

5.2.7 Syncore's "Intelligent Adjustment of Vehicle Sunroof" Patent

5.2.8 Zeekr's "Automotive Fixed Sunroof" Patent

5.2.9 Zeekr's "Intelligent Sun Protection in Vehicles" Patent

5.2.10 Chery's "Zoned Cooling Fixed Sunroof" Patent

5.2.11 BYD's "Sunshade Fixed Sunroof, Fixed Sunroof Assembly and Vehicle" Patent

5.2.12 Voyah's "Vehicle Sunroof Control" Patent

5.2.13 BMW's "Display Device and Motor Vehicle with Display Device" Patent



6 Development Trends of Automotive (Smart) Glass

6.1 Automotive Glass Application Trends

6.1.1 Integrating Environmental Situation Awareness System, Dimmable Glass Realizes Automatic Adjustment

6.1.2 Integrating Environmental Situation Awareness System, Openable/Fixed Sunroofs Realize Automatic Control

6.1.3 Upgrading Fixed Sunroof Glass Functions, Developing the "Dimming + Interaction + Display" Route

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8k7ngz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.