China Commercial Vehicle IoV and Intelligent Cockpit Industry Research Report 2025 Featuring Layout of 11 Commercial Vehicle OEMs and 11 Tier 1 Suppliers

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Commercial Vehicle IoV and Intelligent Cockpit Industry Research Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Commercial Vehicle IoV and Cockpit Research: The Third Wave of Passenger Car/Commercial Vehicle Technology Integration Arrives, and T-Box Integrates e-Call and 15.6-inch for Vehicles



The third wave of passenger car/commercial vehicle technology integration is coming, accelerating the intelligentization of commercial vehicles



The integration of passenger car and commercial vehicle technologies mainly refers to the deep integration of both technologies in R&D, manufacturing, and service, primarily involving the migration of passenger car technology to commercial vehicles. In history, passenger car/commercial vehicle technology integration has occurred three times. The first wave completed the platform migration and strategic layout from passenger cars to commercial vehicles; the second wave promoted the electrification transformation of commercial vehicles; and the third wave will promote the comprehensive entry of passenger car intelligent technology into the commercial vehicle field.



In the third wave, commercial vehicles are undergoing a comprehensive upgrade in electric drive, battery, electric control, architecture, intelligent driving, and intelligent cockpits.



Commercial vehicle intelligent terminals are upgraded

Driving recorders add video monitoring functionality



Driving recorders primarily record and store vehicle speed, time, mileage, location, and other relevant driving status information, and output the data through data communication.



The new generation of driving recorders is required to add functions such as intelligent video monitoring, so that the hardware for storage and transmission, as well as the software for algorithms and analysis should be upgraded. Top suppliers of driving recorders are making great efforts to improve the intelligence of such products.



From January to July 2025, the top 10 suppliers of commercial vehicle driving recorders in China accounted for a total market share of 72.2% by installations, with the top three - Yaxon Connect, Hopechart, and Smartlink enjoying a combined share of 50.5%.

T-Box will integrate e-Call and other functions



T-Box is another major Internet of Vehicles data collection terminal. It provides driving data collection, driving trajectory recording, vehicle fault monitoring, vehicle remote query and control, driving behavior analysis and other services in various scenarios such as commercial transportation, logistics distribution, and fleet management of commercial vehicles.



Driven by policies and regulations, all new energy commercial vehicles, natural gas commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty diesel vehicles had been fitted with T-Box as of 2025. In other markets, the installation rate is rising slightly thanks to the demand for vehicle Internet of Vehicles.



There are many T-Box suppliers for commercial vehicles in China, including top companies like Yaxon Connect, Hopechart, Smartlink, South Sagittarius Integration, etc. From January to July 2025, Yaxon Connect ranked first with a market share of 18.3%, and mainly served Dongfeng, Foton, Sinotruk, King Long Motor, and Zoomlion. Hopechart ranked second with 12.9%, and its customers mainly included China Shaanqi, Foton, Anhui Valin, Higer Bus and Beiben.



15.6-inch CIDs land on vehicles



For commercial vehicle users, living in their vehicles is the norm. In daily work, driving, rest, freight information, social interaction, and entertainment are all basically done in the cockpit. Therefore, intelligent features in commercial vehicle cockpits are particularly important for improving the driver experience.



Currently, the main intelligent cockpit functions that have been mass-produced and applied in commercial vehicles include color CIDs, Bluetooth/vehicle phones, LCD clusters, tire pressure monitoring, and driver fatigue monitoring. Among these, color CIDs and Bluetooth/vehicle phone have an installation rate of over 15%, making them typical functions of intelligent cockpits in commercial vehicles.



As a pioneer in smart cockpit hardware, color CIDs tend to be larger. Currently, most commercial vehicles have screens ranging from 8 to 10 inches, primarily offering basic functions such as multimedia entertainment and navigation. In some higher-spec models, the CID size is as big as 10-12 inches, integrating more vehicle information display and simple vehicle control functions. Some heavy-duty trucks feature 15.6-inch CIDs that adopts an advanced HMI design concept. In addition to conventional multimedia entertainment and navigation functions, they also deeply integrate autonomous driving, voice interaction, and other functions.



Commercial vehicle intelligent terminal suppliers expand their business amid the trend of passenger car/commercial vehicle technology integration



For smart terminal suppliers, passenger car/commercial vehicle technology integration is like a double-edged sword. On the one hand, with the support of passenger car technology, the intelligentization of systems for Internet of Vehicles and smart cockpits in commercial vehicles is accelerating, increasing the demand for intelligent terminals. On the other hand, the mature supply chain of passenger cars will impact established commercial vehicle suppliers. Against this backdrop, leading suppliers of intelligent terminals for commercial vehicles are expanding their business to address industry challenges.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Internet of Vehicles for Commercial Vehicles

1.1 Definition of Internet of Vehicles for Commercial Vehicles

1.2 Commercial Vehicle Sales and Market Size, 2025-2030

1.3 Development History of Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles

1.4 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles 2.0

1.5 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles 3.0

1.6 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles 4.0

1.7 Demand for Internet of Vehicles in Different Market Segments

1.8 Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles Industry Chain

2 Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles Terminal Equipment

2.1 Overview

2.2 Commercial Vehicle Driving Recorders

2.3 Commercial Vehicle T-Box

2.4 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) for Commercial Vehicles

3 Data Application and Key Technologies of Internet of Vehicles for Commercial Vehicles

3.1 Closed-loop Data for Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles

3.2 Data Collection for Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles

3.3 Data Storage for Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles

3.4 Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles Platforms and Services

3.5 Application of Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles Data

3.6 Application of 5G Communication in Commercial Vehicles

3.7 Application of V2X in Commercial Vehicles

3.8 Application of Satellite Communication in Commercial Vehicles

4 Market and Functions of Intelligent Cockpits for Commercial Vehicles

4.1 Development Path of Intelligent Cockpits for Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Development Path of Commercial Vehicle Clusters

4.3 Smart Cockpit Installation Rate in Commercial Vehicles

4.4 Market Size and Competitive Landscape of CIDs & LCD Clusters for Commercial Vehicles

4.5 Commercial Vehicle Display

4.6 Electronic Rearview Mirrors for Commercial Vehicles

4.7 Commercial Vehicle Fatigue Monitoring Systems

5 Layout of Chinese Commercial Vehicle OEMs in Internet of Vehicles and Smart Cockpits

5.1 FAW Jiefang

5.2 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Sinotruk

5.4 Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile

5.5 Foton Motor

5.6 Yutong Group

5.7 Ruguo Technology

5.8 JAC

5.9 Geely Commercial Vehicles

5.10 Dayun

5.11 Xugong

6 Tier 1 Suppliers of Internet of Vehicles and Smart Cockpits for Commercial Vehicles in China

6.1 Yaxon Connect

6.2 Hopechart

6.3 Smartlink

6.4 Qiming Information Technology

6.5 South Sagittarius Integration

6.6 Jingwei Hirain

6.7 Intest

6.8 Yuwei

6.9 CVNAVI

6.10 Shanghai Hangsheng

6.11 Dongfeng Electronic Technology

7 Summary and Development Trends of Internet of Vehicles and Smart Cockpits

7.1 Comparison of OEMs' Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles Layout

7.2 Comparison of Suppliers' Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles Business

7.3 Development Trends of Commercial Vehicle Internet of Vehicles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqwf9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.