China and Global Automotive Vision Industry Report 2025: Average Camera Installation per Vehicle Reaches 5.2 Units, and Front-View Tricam Installation Exceeds 1.2 Million Sets

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Vision Industry Report, 2025"

Automotive Vision Research indicates a substantial increase in the adoption of cameras in vehicles, with an average of 5.2 units per vehicle and front-view tricam installations reaching over 1.2 million sets in China from January to September 2025. The total number of cameras installed in new passenger cars amounted to 87 million, marking a 35.5% year-on-year increase. This rise includes 16.596 million front-view cameras, up 43.6%, and side-view ADS cameras at 15.024 million units, showing a significant 114.7% increase.

The camera installations are predominantly seen in the RMB100,000-300,000 price range, where brands like Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and BYD are prominent. BYD leads the market by contributing 22.2% of the front-view camera installations. While monocular cameras still dominate, the adoption of tricam systems has exploded, with BYD spearheading the front-view tricam installations by an over 80% share, particularly driven by the success of their God's Eye system.

The Hongqi Tiangong 05, featuring a front-view inertial navigation tricam, adds to the competitive landscape and will be extended to other models such as the Hongqi EH7. The demand for higher camera resolutions is evident, with 8MP front-view camera installations soaring to 8.067 million units, increasing almost 250% year-on-year and constituting 48.6% of the total front-view camera installations. 8MP cameras are also making strides in side-view and rear-view ADS cameras, with notable installations in models like the ONVO L90, equipping 7 cameras for enhanced vision.

The evolution into more advanced multi-megapixel surround-view systems, demonstrated by vehicles like the Second-Generation Haval Xiaolong MAX and Li MEGA, is contributing to the upward trend in both camera numbers and vehicle intelligence. The surge in installations per vehicle, now at 5.2 units from 2.2 units in 2020, aligns with the rise of functionalities such as NOA (Highway + Urban), which saw install rates of 21.4% or 3.5 million vehicles, up by 271.0% year-on-year.

Enhanced sensor configurations cater to the rising demand for intelligent driving capabilities. For instance, Huawei's ADS 4.0 introduction features a robust array of sensors including 11 high-definition cameras supporting advanced navigation functions. Lynk & Co 900, releasing in April 2025, utilizes a sophisticated sensor setup to offer seamless driving innovations such as highway and urban NOA.

At industry events like Auto China 2024 and Auto Shanghai 2025, cutting-edge technologies like Zhuoyu's Jimu sensors and Huawei's Limera product have showcased how lidar and camera fusion can optimize vehicle perception capabilities even further. Limera, particularly, enhances obstacle detection under challenging conditions, showcasing its efficacy in models like the AITO M7.

Conclusively, these advancements indicate a significant evolution in automotive vision technology, underscoring an era of smarter, more connected driving experiences as highlighted by the growing camera resolution and the innovative sensor integrations unveiled by leading manufacturers. The future of automotive vision is rich with potential, as technology continues to drive the industry towards greater automation and safer driving experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Automotive Vision Industry

2 Automotive Vision Market

2.1 Overall Market Situation

2.2 Front View System

2.3 Side View ADS

2.4 Rear View ADS

2.5 Surround View System

2.6 Others

3 Chinese Vision Companies

3.1 MINIEYE

3.2 INVO

3.3 MAXIEYE

3.4 Freetech

3.5 CalmCar

3.6 iMotion

3.7 Jingwei Hirain

3.8 Yihang.ai

3.9 OFILM

3.10 Streamax

3.11 Hikvision

3.12 Smarter Eye

3.13 Metoak

3.14 Huawei

3.15 Zhuoyu Technology

3.16 Hirige

3.17 PhiGent

4 Foreign Vision Companies

4.1 Denso

4.2 Bosch

4.3 Aptiv

4.4 Panasonic Automotive

4.5 Continental

4.6 ZF

4.7 MCNEX

4.8 Magna

4.9 Valeo

4.10 Forvia

4.11 Smart Eye

4.12 Hyundai Mobis

4.13 LG

4.14 Hitachi Astemo

4.15 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

5 Summary of Vision Companies and Trends

5.1 Summary of Layout of Chinese Vision Companies

5.2 Summary of Layout of Foreign Vision Companies

