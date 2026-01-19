Kruger Products celebrates milestone 45 years of support for the Scotties®’ Tournament of Hearts® Championship

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products, maker of best-selling brands including Cashmere and Purex Bathroom Tissue, Scotties Facial Tissue, SpongeTowels Paper Towels and Bonterra products, is celebrating 45 years as the title partner of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s beloved National Women’s Curling Championship.

Since 1981, Kruger Products has been a proud supporter of Canadian women’s curling and the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which takes place from January 23 to February 1. The tournament represents the very best of women’s sport, including dedicated teamwork, incredible determination, and the strong bond of sisterhood.

“For 45 years, Kruger Products has proudly supported the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and the incredible athletes who bring this championship to life each year. This is the longest-running women’s sport sponsorship in Canada, and we’re proud to continue that legacy,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer of Kruger Products Inc. “As the makers of Scotties, Canada’s #1 facial tissue brand, we’re honoured to contribute to the growth of this tournament and to Canadian women’s curling across the country. This is a big year for us, and we’re excited to celebrate and cheer on these top curlers as they compete for the title of Team Canada.”

A Historic Tournament First

In addition to the 45th anniversary of its sponsorship, Kruger Products is joining Curling Canada in celebrating an important first for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts – a host city in the Greater Toronto Area. This year, Mississauga, Ont. will host the championship at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. This premier sports and entertainment facility has previously hosted curling competitions during the Grand Slam of Curling in 2009 and the 2003 Ontario Men’s and Women’s Provincial Curling Championships.

“We’re so proud to celebrate 45 years of partnership with Kruger Products. Their steadfast support and commitment to furthering Canadian women’s sport have helped the Scotties Tournament of Hearts become a beloved national tradition,” said Nolan Thiessen, Chief Executive Officer, Curling Canada. “We’re also thrilled to bring that tradition to Mississauga for the first time. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the spirit of the Scotties to a new community of fans, and we’re looking forward to an unforgettable championship!”

This year, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will host some of Canada’s best women's curling teams, including:

Team Kerri Einarson (Gimli, Man.)

Team Christina Black (Halifax)

Team Kayla Skrlik (Calgary)

Growing the Sport for New Generations

Beyond its support for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Kruger Products is dedicated to growing the sport of curling for the next generation of female curlers. That’s why, for the second year, they’ve been the title partner of Curling Canada’s Girls Rock program, which is a female-led, female-participant “try curling” event for girls aged 9-16, focusing on fun experiences, new social connections, and creating welcoming spaces for girls to share the joy of curling.

“We recognize the pivotal role sports play in empowering young Canadians, which is why we’re passionate about expanding those opportunities. This partnership with the Girls Rock program will help to create accessible and inclusive opportunities for girls to explore their development through sport,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer Kruger Products Inc. “This incredible event promotes friendship, leadership, and self-esteem by supporting girls’ physical, mental, social, and emotional development through play and teamwork.”

This year, Kruger Products and Curling Canada will host Girls Rock events at two locations in Mississauga, Ont., on January 25, 2026, for 48 unique participants at each event.

The events will be held at Chinguacousy Curling Club and the Dixie Curling Centre from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Olympic curling medalist, and Ambassador for the Girls Rock program, Cori Morris will be on hand to inspire and guide the young curlers as they try the sport for the first time

Along with these two events, Curling Canada received more than 40 applications for the newly launched Girls Rock Club Funding Opportunity. All applicants received a comprehensive set of program resources, while the 25 successfully selected clubs will receive $500 in support funding. In addition to these 25 supported club events, Curling Canada anticipates that 10 of the 14 Member Associations across Canada will host a Girls Rock event this year, each supported by a $1,000 funding incentive.

Watch on TSN

Kruger Products is also pleased to unveil a new 30-second commercial that will air nationally during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TSN. The heartfelt and inspiring ad will celebrate the passion, excitement and rich history of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Set to take place in Mississauga, Ont., the Scotties Tournament of Hearts will run from January 23 to February 1.

