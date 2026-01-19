Immuron Reports Continued Sales Growth

Sales Highlights (unaudited):

Global H1 sales AUD$4.2 million up 5% on prior comparative period (pcp)

Q2 sales AUD$2.2 million up 11% on prior quarter Australia



H1 sales AUD$3.3 million up 13% on prior comparative period (pcp)

Q2 sales AUD$1.7 million up 11% on prior quarter

Australian launch of ProIBS® Canada H1 sales AUD$56 thousand down 85% on prior comparative period (pcp)

Q2 sales AUD$42 thousand up 191% on prior quarter USA



H1 sales AUD$0.9 million up 17% on prior comparative period (pcp)

Q2 sales AUD$0.4 million up 8% on prior quarter





MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to announce continued sales growth (unaudited) of Travelan®, an over-the-counter immune supplement that targets pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.





Continued Travelan® H1 sales growth (+11% on pcp) in Australia can be contributed to: (1) increased awareness and consideration driven by extensive digital and social media marketing; (2) same store growth as a result of increased promotion and past promotions driving new customers and return customers respectively; (3) growth from new stores within banner groups in which we secured core ranging in FY25; (4) increased South East Asian travel. These growth factors were offset by a one-off reduction of stock holding by the merged Sigma Healthcare/Chemist Warehouse group.

Although it is difficult launching close to year end, we managed to launch ProIBS® (https://investors.immuron.com.au/announcements/7225649) prior to Christmas ahead of schedule to gain some early opportunities. ProIBS® is stocked by two of the three largest pharmacy wholesalers with listings in five banner groups. 2026 category reviews provide us with the opportunity for additional listings. We believe that once Australian consumers try ProIBS®, they will love it!

H1 sales in the U.S. increased (+17% on pcp) on the back on number of marketing initiatives including: (1) improved Travelan® store on Amazon.com; (2) local U.S. Travelan® Facebook and Instagram pages; (3) increased paid social, influencer and organic social media marketing.

During FY25 we had a Q1 pipeline fill into over a thousand Canada retail doors on the back of securing listings within key pharmacy and grocery retail groups. As expected, sales picked up on the back of consumer promotions in Q2 FY26 (+191% on prior quarter). We anticipate a continued increase in pull through from stores as we continue to build Travelan® brand awareness within Canada though our in-store educational programs, in-store promotions, and social media marketing.

Travelan® will be launched into Jean Coutu pharmacies in 3QFY26. Jean Coutu is the number one or two pharmacy group in Quebec, the second largest province in Canada by population.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

About Travelan®

Travelan® is an orally administered passive immunotherapy that prophylactically reduces the likelihood of contracting travelers’ diarrhea, a digestive tract disorder that is commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria and the toxins they produce. Travelan® is a purified tablet preparation of hyper-immune bovine antibodies and other factors, which when taken with meals bind to diarrhea-causing bacteria and prevent colonization and the pathology associated with traveler’s diarrhea. In Australia, Travelan® is a listed medicine on the Australian Register for Therapeutic Goods (AUST L 106709) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Traveler’s Diarrhea, reduce the risk of minor gastro-intestinal disorders and is antimicrobial. In Canada, Travelan® is a licensed natural health product (NPN 80046016) and is indicated to reduce the risk of Traveler’s Diarrhea. In the U.S., Travelan® is sold as a dietary supplement for digestive tract protection.

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

Immuron Platform Technology

Immuron’s proprietary technology is based on polyclonal immunoglobulins (IgG) derived from engineered hyper-immune bovine colostrum. Immuron has the capability of producing highly specific immunoglobulins to any enteric pathogen and our products are orally active. Bovine IgG can withstand the acidic environment of the stomach and is resistant to proteolysis by the digestive enzymes found in the Gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Bovine IgG also possesses this unique ability to remain active in the human GI tract delivering its full benefits directly to the bacteria found there. The underlying nature of Immuron’s platform technology enables the development of medicines across a large range of infectious diseases. The platform can be used to block viruses or bacteria at mucosal surfaces such as the Gastrointestinal tract and neutralize the toxins they produce.

For more information visit: https://www.immuron.com.au/ and https://www.travelan.com

