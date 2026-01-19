Cockpit Agent Engineering Research Report 2025: Featuring Agent Solutions for 9 OEMs, and 12 Suppliers

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cockpit Agent Engineering Research Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2025 Cockpit Agent Engineering Research Report delves into the current and future landscape of cockpit agents, laying out the technical roadmap through R&D and engineering phases. The report reveals trends in AI assistants' evolution from mere assistants to proactive agents in vehicles, focusing on their ability to take actionable steps on behalf of users.

In 2025, cockpit AI assistants have transitioned to performing actions autonomously, enhancing user experiences by automating tasks like ordering food. Employing long-term memory, tool calling, and multi-agent collaboration, these AI systems offer seamless interactions.

A significant advancement is the adoption of tool calling technologies. The progression from OPEN AI's Function Calling to China's Anthropic MCP, and Google's A2A, highlights the increasing efficiency and integration in multi-agent systems, as showcased by Lixiang Tongxue's innovative MCP/A2A framework.

GUI agents are another forefront development, processing user commands via natural language and interfacing through software to simulate human actions. While the technology remains nascent, companies like Li Auto, Geely, and Xiaomi are paving the way for robust deployment, enhancing interaction accuracy and user engagement.

On the emotional front, NIO's Nomi sets the benchmark for achieving "emotional resonance" in AI assistants. Through dynamic expressions and a sophisticated "emotion engine" module, Nomi manages rich, human-like interactions and personalized experiences. This pushes toward the transformation from digital to physical AI, underscored by multi-agent collaborations facilitating complex task generalizations.

A pivotal shift from L2 to L3 agents is underway, with Chinese OEMs striving to achieve proactive prediction capabilities. This transition promises breakthroughs in generalization by learning directly in the real world, thereby developing physical AI that reacts and adapts to environmental changes.

Innovative approaches such as Fei-Fei Li's "augmented interactive agents" blend real-world data with expert behavior modeling, reinforcing the emergence of agents capable of envisioning environmental dynamics.

In 2025, multi-agent collaboration becomes integral to AI systems in vehicles. For instance, GAC's "Beibi" uses advanced intent recognition to streamline user operations across varied scenarios, improving efficiency by negating isolated agent management and fostering a cohesive and responsive cockpit ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Status Quo and Trends of Cockpit Agents

Overview of Cockpit Agents

Overview of Cockpit Agent Scenarios

Status Quo of Cockpit Agents

Development Trends of Cockpit Agents

2 OEM Agent Solutions

Lixiang Tongxue

NIO

Xpeng

Geely

Xiaomi

Great Wall Motor

BAIC

SAIC

Chery

Others

3 Supplier Agent Solutions

Huawei

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu Cloud

Tencent Cloud

ByteDance & Volcano Engine

SenseTime

Zhipu AI

iFLYTEK

Thundersoft

Kotei Agent

Lenovo

TINNOVE

4 Agent Practical Technology

Intent Recognition

Knowledge Graph and Search

Emotion Recognition

Inference Acceleration

Recommendation System

Tool Calling

MAS

GUI Agent

5 Problems in Agent Application

The Computing Power Balance Point of the "Edge-Cloud" Deployment

Architecture Design of Multi-Agent Systems

Business Model Design

Effectiveness of Scenario Application

Training Bias

Data Privacy

