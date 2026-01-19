Global and China Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor and Module (SiC, GaN) Industry Research Report, 2025: Featuring 8 International and 10 Chinese Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor Vendors

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor and Module (SiC, GaN) Industry Research Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

SiC/GaN research indicates a significant uptick in the demand for 800V+ architecture-based vehicles, suggesting that sales volumes will surge over tenfold. This trend is propelled by the increasing adoption of hybrid carbon (SiC+IGBT) power modules in vehicles. The integration of SiC/GaN power chips marks a critical advancement, largely driven by the third-generation semiconductors made from wide-bandgap materials, known for their superior high-temperature and high-power capabilities.

SiC power devices, recognized for their high voltage resistance and low loss, are finding applications across key components such as main drive inverters, OBCs, and DC-DC converters. With costs decreasing and the advent of 800V platforms, SiC's use is anticipated to widen to areas like automotive compressors and active suspensions. On the other hand, GaN power devices, noted for their high switching frequency and low loss, are gaining traction in automotive OBCs and DC-DC converters despite their power range limitations.

In China, the number of 800-1000V high-voltage architecture passenger car models surged from 13 in 2022 to 70 by mid-2025, extending across luxury to mid-range brands. In 2024 alone, 739,000 such vehicles were sold, comprising 6.9% of new energy passenger car sales, with projections indicating a rise to 1.495 million units by 2025 and surpassing 7.45 million by 2030, reflecting a more than tenfold increase from 2024 sales.

As the automotive landscape evolves, more all-SiC BEVs will be equipped with 800V architectures, with components like air conditioning compressors, battery packs, inverters, and OBCs utilizing SiC devices. The demand for SiC/GaN power chips in passenger cars appears set for explosive growth, with an anticipated surge from 73 million units in 2024 to 146 million units in 2025, potentially reaching 608 million by 2030.

BYD is at the forefront of adopting 1000V platforms and 1500V SiC power devices, showcasing its next-generation chip with impressive electronic control efficiency and reduced costs compared to imports. The use of advanced technologies like stacked laser welding and nano-silver sintering has substantially improved performance and longevity.

Further emphasizing the shift, Dongfeng e? is set to adopt a 1700V SiC power module with substantial efficiency gains over traditional IGBTs. The module enhances system efficiency and extends vehicle range thanks to second-generation SiC chip technologies.

SiC power devices continue to drive innovation in efficiency through new packaging technologies, like embedded packaging and three-voltage-level topology, which OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are rapidly implementing. These advancements significantly reduce energy loss and enhance performance metrics such as lifespan and dynamic response.

Notably, GAC Group's ADiMOTION platform features an embedded power module that achieves record efficiency, while Geely's E-DHT system first integrates hybrid carbon technology, which offers cost-efficient high efficiency in power control modules. This approach balances performance and cost, allowing for flexible integration of SiC and Si devices across various levels of automotive power systems.

Meanwhile, GaN devices are gaining traction in the automotive OBC domain, with several OEMs adopting these solutions to enhance charging efficiency and power density. Inovance's GaN-based power supply exemplifies this shift, showcasing significant gains in power density and efficiency while reducing weight.

The emergence of GaN in automotive electronics suggests a promising avenue for innovation, particularly in DC-DC converters and LiDAR systems, marking a transformative period for the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview of Power Semiconductors

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Automotive Application Scenarios

1.3 Third-Generation Semiconductors: Automotive-Grade SiC Power Device Industry and Market

1.4 Third-Generation Semiconductors: Automotive-Grade GaN Power Device Industry and Market

1.5 Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor Certification Standards

Chapter 2 Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor Application Scenarios and Market

2.1 Application Scenarios: Main Drive Inverters

2.2 Application Scenarios: OBCs

2.3 Application Scenarios: High-Voltage DC Converters

2.4 Application Scenarios: Electric Compressors

2.5 Application Scenarios: DC Chargers

2.6 Automotive-Grade Passenger Car SiC/GaN Chip Market Size in China

Chapter 3 Development Trends and Supply Chain Capacity Distribution of Automotive-Grade Power Devices

3.1 Development Trends (1): Embedded Packaging Technology

3.2 Production Capacity Layout of Domestic and Foreign Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor Vendors

3.3 Production Capacity Layout of Domestic and Foreign Third-Generation Power Semiconductor Material Vendors

3.4 Revenue of Domestic and Foreign Third-Generation Semiconductor Power Device Vendors

Chapter 4 Power Semiconductor and Module Layout Strategies of OEMs

4.1 Layout Strategies

4.2 BYD

4.3 Li Auto

4.4 XPeng

4.5 NIO

4.6 Leapmotor

4.7 Xiaomi Auto

4.8 Geely

4.9 SAIC IM

4.10 GAC Group

4.11 FAW Hongqi

4.12 Chery

4.13 Great Wall Motor

4.14 Changan Automobile

4.15 Dongfeng Motor

4.16 Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA)

4.17 BAIC

4.18 Tesla

4.19 Volkswagen

4.20 BMW

4.21 Daimler

4.22 Honda Motor

4.23 Toyota Motor

Chapter 5 Foreign Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor Vendors

5.1 Infineon

5.2 onsemi

5.3 STMicroelectronics

5.4 Mitsubishi Electric

5.5 Fuji Electric

5.6 Vishay Intertechnology

5.7 Toshiba

5.8 Denso

Chapter 6 Domestic Automotive-Grade Power Semiconductor Vendors

6.1 Silan Microelectronics

6.2 CRRC Times Electric

6.3 StarPower

6.4 United Nova Technology

6.5 Accopower

6.6 China Resources Microelectronics

6.7 Wingtech Technology

6.8 Basic Semiconductor

6.9 NCE Power

6.10 Founder Microelectronics

Chapter 7 Domestic and Foreign Third-Generation Power Semiconductor Material Vendors

7.1 Wolfspeed (formerly Cree)

7.2 Coherent

7.3 Navitas Semiconductor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dwf8g1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.