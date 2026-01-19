China Automotive Fixed Panoramic Sunroof and Smart Roof Research Report 2025: Transforming Car Roofs Into Smart Screens, Photovoltaic Cells, and UAV Platforms

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fixed Panoramic Sunroof and Smart Roof Research Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the intelligent application of car roofs as the core, this report systematically sorts out a series of new products such as fixed panoramic sunroof/openable sunroof, ceiling screen, roof ambient light, projection screen, roof display, roof photovoltaic, roof UAV, integrated sensors, and special material roof.



Car Roof Transforms into the Third "Smart Screen"



The car roof is evolving from a single component for "shielding wind and rain" to an interactive interface of the "third living space", with the penetration rate of intelligence continuously rising. According to statistics, the penetration rate of automotive roof intelligence in China's passenger car market is expected to reach 24.9% in 2025, an increase of 5.3 percentage points compared with 2024, and the market size is expected to reach 10.9 billion yuan.



Specifically, the intelligent directions of car roof include fixed panoramic sunroof, ceiling screen, roof ambient light, projection screen, roof display, roof photovoltaic, roof UAV, integrated sensors, etc.



Ceiling screen ranks second in installation rate and is the fastest-growing product under the concept of "second-row entertainment" in the cockpit. Its market size will reach 970 million yuan in 2025. The ceiling screen can be hidden in the roof by folding when not in use to save interior space; when needed, the screen can be lowered to create an in-car cinema. At present, the size of ceiling screens in passenger cars is mostly between 15-31 inches, with LCD and OLED as the main materials.



Car roof projection is an immersive visual system that converts the dome structure into a projection screen through multiple projectors and seamless splicing technology. In addition to using the openable sunroof as a projection carrier, the intelligent projection systems launched by AITO and Stelato integrate a liftable projection screen on the roof to realize movie viewing and floating window functions.



Car roof ambient light refers to installing ambient lights in the ceiling area to bring higher technology and visibility to the car interior. Currently, there are three main technical paths: first, multi-fiber combined lighting, such as the starry sky roof equipped on Maextro S800 and Rolls-Royce Wraith; second, backlight laser engraving, such as BMW's star track sunroof; third, transparent leather technology, which achieves different starry sky roof effects through light-transmitting leather covering and light guide plate design, with cost advantages.



Car Roof Transforms into a Photovoltaic Cell



The photovoltaic roof integrates photovoltaic cells into the car roof, using sunlight to generate electricity to provide energy for low-voltage loads and power batteries, reducing the overall vehicle power consumption and extending the driving range. The value of photovoltaic roof is reflected in two aspects: on the one hand, photovoltaic direct supply can reduce the overall vehicle power consumption of air conditioning and low-voltage loads by 5-8%; on the other hand, for car owners, a 6 m roof that generates 6-8kWh/day can support 30-40 km of commuting, which is equivalent to charging once less per week.



Currently, technical routes of in-vehicle photovoltaics mainly include heterojunction, perovskite, etc. Heterojunction batteries have high efficiency and good stability but high manufacturing costs; perovskite batteries have low manufacturing costs and strong light absorption capacity but poor stability.



Heterojunction (HJT) batteries have the characteristics of high conversion efficiency (mass production efficiency above 24%), low attenuation rate (< 0.25%/year), and low temperature coefficient (-0.25%/?). At present, one of the factors restricting the large-scale mass production of heterojunction batteries is their cost. With the improvement of technology, heterojunction batteries that successfully reduce costs are expected to become mainstream. Currently, BYD has mass-produced and installed them on vehicles, and enterprises such as Huasun also have relevant layouts.



Perovskite has higher theoretical efficiency and lower cost. Moreover, due to its characteristics of being thin, light, bendable, and can be made transparent or colored, it is expected to cover the entire body surface in the future to realize vehicle-wide power generation, and is regarded as the key to the next generation of in-vehicle photovoltaics. At present, there have been practical explorations in the field of new energy vehicles, and the main layout players include Changan, BYD, Toyota, Great Wall Motor, BOE, Rollshine Photoelectric, etc.



At the 2025 AI Expo, Changan Automobile launched a new transparent photovoltaic body technology, which is equipped on the Avatr 07. The photovoltaic battery adopts a new material and structural design, realizing the power generation function while ensuring light transmittance. It is claimed that it can provide 10,000 kilometers of power a year, with a power of 500-1000 watts and an increase of 20 kilometers in daily driving range, which can cover daily commuting.



Car Roof Transforms into a UAV Parking Apron



Car roof UAV integrates UAV take-off and landing platform, power supply, communication and temperature control system on the roof, making the vehicle a mobile airport, realizing UAV take-off, landing, charging and data transmission along with the vehicle.



Currently, automakers mainly carry out in-depth cooperation with UAV manufacturers. By building hangars and parking aprons on car roof and deeply coupling with the IVI, dynamic take-off & landing and automatic charging are realized. The main layout companies include BYD, Dongfeng, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Car Roof

1.1 Definition and Classification of Car Roof

1.2 Development History of Car Roof

1.3 Relevant Regulations on Car Roof

1.4 Supply Chain of Car Roof

1.5 Intelligent Directions of Car Roof

1.6 Penetration Rate of Car Roof Intelligence, 2023-2030E

1.7 Market Size of Smart Car Roof, 2023-2030E



2 Fixed Panoramic Sunroof and Openable Sunroof

2.1 Introduction to Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.2 Development History of Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.3 Market Situation of Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.4 Industrial Chain of Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.5 Dimming Film for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.6 Heat Insulation/Infrared Reflective Film for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.7 Conductive Film/ITO Layer for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.8 Control Unit for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

2.9 Application Cases of Fixed Panoramic Sunroof by OEMs

3 Patents for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

3.1 Number of Patents for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

3.2 Patent Ranking for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

3.3 Technical Composition of Patents for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

3.4 Popular Technologies for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof

3.5 Patents for Fixed Panoramic Sunroof by OEMs

3.6 Patent Cases of Fixed Panoramic Sunroof by Suppliers

3.7 Patent Cases of Fixed Panoramic Sunroof by Universities & Research Institutions



4 Application of Intelligent Car Roof Display

4.1 Intelligent Display Car Roof

4.2 Car Roof Projection Giant Screen

4.3 Car Roof Display Screen

4.4 Car Roof Ambient Light

4.5 Ceiling Screen

5 Car Roof Integration and New Material Application

5.1 Photovoltaic Car Roof

5.2 Car Roof Antenna

5.3 Car Roof with Integrated Camera/Radar

5.4 In-Vehicle UAV

6 Car Roof Suppliers

6.1 Fuyao Group

6.2 AGC

6.3 NSG

6.4 Saint-Gobain

6.5 Shanghai Yaohua Pilkington Glass Group Co.,Ltd. (SYP)

6.6 Ambilight Technology

6.7 J1 Technology

6.8 BOE

6.9 Webasto

6.10 Gauzy

6.11 Xinyi Glass

6.12 Other Suppliers



7 Summary and Trends

7.1 Summary of Typical Products for Car Roof Suppliers

7.2 Intelligent Layout of Car Roof Suppliers' Products

7.3 Future Trends of Car Roof Intelligent Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhrmc8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.