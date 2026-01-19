Global Massage Equipment Market to Hit USD 21.76 Billion by 2033

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Massage Chairs & Sofas, Back Massagers), Application (Commercial, Home) and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage equipment market is poised for significant growth, with its valuation projected to increase from USD 11.60 billion in 2024 to USD 21.76 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% between 2025 and 2033. This robust expansion is fueled by escalating stress levels and sedentary lifestyles, underscoring a heightened demand for relaxation and pain relief solutions.

Technology continues to transform the massage equipment landscape, offering innovative and customizable products that enhance user experience. A notable example is the launch of Fujiiryoki's Cyber Relax Elite massage chair in the U.S. in July 2025. With features like a 4D dual-robot massage system, SL-Track, and Bluetooth sound, this product exemplifies the trend towards luxury and holistic well-being. In addition, the rise of wellness tourism and home fitness further propels market growth, coupled with e-commerce advancements that widen consumer access.

The aging population and the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders also drive the market forward. According to WHO data from July 2022, approximately 1.71 billion people worldwide endure musculoskeletal conditions, escalating the need for therapeutic massage devices.

Rising disposable incomes and a shift in lifestyle preferences are motivating investments in premium wellness products. Moreover, corporate wellness initiatives are spurring adoption of such equipment in workplaces, while their presence in spas, gyms, and rehabilitation centers supports sustained market expansion.

Global Massage Equipment Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report projects revenue growth and examines industry trends and opportunities across various sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented based on product categories, applications, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Massage Chairs & Sofas

Back Massagers

Handheld Massagers

Neck & Shoulder Massagers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Commercial

Home

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings for staying ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The key companies profiled in this Massage Equipment market report include:

JSB Healthcare

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

Panasonic

RoboTouch

Casada International

OHCO Massage Chairs

Prosperacorp

Luraco Technologies Corp

Beurer GmbH

BODYFRIEND

