Connected Gym Equipment Market to Surge to USD 14 Billion by 2033

The global connected gym equipment market, a rapidly evolving sector, is poised to expand significantly over the next decade. Estimated at USD 2.75 billion in 2024, the market is forecasted to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 21.1% from 2025 to 2033. This robust growth is fueled by increased health consciousness, the surge in home fitness adoption following the pandemic, and technological innovation with AI/ML, IoT, and wearable integration.

Technological advancements provide users with personalized, data-driven workout experiences enhanced by interactive features like virtual and augmented reality. The emergence of subscription platforms, gamified exercises, and alignment with corporate wellness initiatives further boost user engagement and retention. While demand is driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, challenges such as high equipment costs, data privacy concerns, and inadequate internet infrastructure remain.

Market growth is propelled by consumer demand for convenient and personalized workout experiences. The integration of AI and IoT technologies allows users to monitor performance metrics, receive virtual coaching, and engage in adaptive training programs, whether at home or on the move. As consumers become more health-conscious and lead fast-paced lives, the hybrid fitness model gains traction. Smart cardio equipment, offering scalable and interactive solutions, is increasingly favored in both residential and commercial settings.

Hyper-personalization stands as a key market trend, where fitness routines are incrementally tailored to individual needs using advanced analytics and biometric tracking. The blending of fitness and entertainment, through gamified workouts and virtual reality experiences, is rendering fitness routines more immersive and engaging.

Global Connected Gym Equipment Market Report Segmentation

This report provides a comprehensive forecast of revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, analyzing the latest industry trends and opportunities within sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The report segments the market by product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Functional Training Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Connected Gym Equipment market report include:

Peloton Interactive Inc.

iFIT Health & Fitness

Technogym S.p.A.

Life Fitness

Tonal Systems, Inc.

EGYM GmbH

Precor Incorporated

Ergatta, Inc.

Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

