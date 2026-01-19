Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market to Reach USD 345.89 Billion by 2032 at 63.90% CAGR, Driven by Rising Demand for Privacy Compliance: AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market was valued at USD 7,102.98 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a strong CAGR of 63.90% (2025–2032) to reach USD 345,890.12 million by 2032. This growth reflects the rapid shift toward decentralized systems that improve data integrity, security, and trust across hospitals, insurers, and life sciences stakeholders—especially as healthcare becomes increasingly digital and interconnected.

Government-backed indicators clearly highlight why blockchain adoption is accelerating. In the U.S., the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) reported that by 2021, around 88% of office-based physicians had adopted EHRs, and 96% of non-federal acute care hospitals were using certified EHR systems, increasing the need for secure interoperability and audit-ready healthcare data exchange. Additionally, rising cybersecurity risk is pushing demand for tamper-proof systems—725 large healthcare data breaches were reported in 2023, impacting 133+ million records, as tracked through U.S. HHS/OCR-linked reporting.

Key Factors Driving Market Expansion-

Escalating Cybersecurity Risks

Healthcare is becoming one of the most targeted sectors for cyberattacks because it handles high-value, sensitive patient data (PHI) and relies on always-on digital systems (EHR, imaging, claims, billing). Government-linked breach reporting clearly shows the severity: in the U.S., 725 large healthcare data breaches were reported in 2023, exposing 133+ million patient records—the highest level recorded to date. This rising frequency and scale of breaches are pushing healthcare providers, insurers, and health-tech platforms to adopt tamper-resistant architectures that can reduce unauthorized data manipulation and improve accountability across multiple stakeholders.

The financial and operational impact is equally serious, strengthening the need for advanced cybersecurity systems. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach insights show that breach costs have been increasing globally, with healthcare consistently ranking among the most expensive industries for breach recovery, driven by post-breach operational disruption, investigation, legal costs, and reputational damage. In parallel, ransomware has emerged as a major threat—FBI’s IC3 2023 Internet Crime Report documented 2,825 ransomware complaints in 2023 with adjusted losses exceeding USD 59.6 million, and healthcare remains highly exposed due to the critical nature of uninterrupted services. As these risks rise, the market opportunity expands for blockchain-enabled solutions that provide auditability, immutable logs, identity verification, and secure multi-party data sharing.

Market Segmentation Insights-

MARKET, BY NETWORK TYPE:-

Network Type Segment Definition Key Development % Share (2024) Supply Chain Management Track pharma/devices to prevent counterfeits & ensure traceability Growth supported by drug traceability compliance and serialization-linked systems 45 - 46% Clinical Trials Improves consent tracking and ensures immutable trial data Adoption rising to enhance trial transparency and audit readiness 35 - 38% Others EHR sharing, identity, claims, billing workflows Strong uptake in secure data exchange + fraud reduction use cases 15 - 16%

MARKET, BY APPLICATION:-



Application Segment Definition Key Development % Share (2024) Public Open blockchain networks with broad access; higher transparency Used mainly in public health initiatives & transparency pilots, but limited due to privacy/regulatory constraints 25 - 28% Private Permissioned networks controlled by organizations/consortiums Dominant due to better data privacy, access control, and enterprise integration 70 - 72%

MARKET, BY END USE:-

End Use Segment Definition Key Development % Share (2024) Providers Hospitals/clinics using blockchain for EHR and interoperability Higher adoption due to cybersecurity needs and digital health expansion 40 - 42% Payers Insurers using blockchain for claims processing and fraud control Strong momentum from smart contracts and faster claim settlement 25 - 27% Biopharmaceuticals Pharma companies for clinical trial integrity + drug traceability Accelerated by clinical governance needs and track-and-trace programs 20 - 24% Others CROs, labs, distributors, digital health platforms Growth via consortium-based data validation networks 7 - 8%

Regional Market Performance-

Geographically, the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America leads adoption due to its mature digital healthcare infrastructure and strong regulatory focus on secure health data exchange. Government health IT indicators highlight the scale of digitization in the U.S., where EHR adoption is already widespread among hospitals and physicians—creating a strong base for blockchain deployments to enhance data integrity, auditability, and trusted interoperability. Regulatory frameworks such as prescription drug traceability requirements are also strengthening blockchain use cases in pharmaceutical supply chain security.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly as major economies expand digital health systems, invest in next-generation data platforms, and accelerate secure healthcare data sharing. In MEA, growth is supported by government-led healthcare modernization programs, national health information exchanges, and digital insurance systems that promote standardized, secure information flow between providers and payers. These policy-backed initiatives are increasing demand for private/permissioned blockchain networks to improve cybersecurity, reduce fraud, and strengthen trust across healthcare ecosystems.

Technological and Industry Trends-

Smart Contract Utilization – Automates claims processing, payments, consent, and compliance workflows, reducing paperwork, delays, and fraud through rule-based execution.



– Automates claims processing, payments, consent, and compliance workflows, reducing paperwork, delays, and fraud through rule-based execution. Digital Identity Solutions – Enables secure patient/provider identity verification, preventing identity fraud and improving controlled access to medical records across systems.



– Enables secure patient/provider identity verification, preventing identity fraud and improving controlled access to medical records across systems. Blockchain + AI Integration – Improves data integrity for AI models, enabling more reliable diagnostics, predictive analytics, and population health insights using trusted datasets.

Future Market Outlook

The future outlook for blockchain in healthcare is highly attractive as healthcare systems rapidly adopt digital health platforms, interoperable EHRs, and secure data exchange models. Blockchain is expected to become a core layer for tamper-proof medical records, consent management, automated claims workflows, and pharmaceutical traceability, supporting higher transparency and reduced fraud across the ecosystem.

For investors, the opportunity is strong due to the market’s high-growth trajectory and rising enterprise adoption. As regulatory clarity improves around data privacy and cybersecurity, scalable blockchain solutions—especially permissioned networks integrated with AI, IoT, and cloud health IT—are well positioned for rapid commercialization and long-term value creation through 2032.

